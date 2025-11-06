Son Collapses Seeing Father's Body, Rishikesh Locality Bids Teary Adieu To Duo
Ved Prakash Kapoor (84) passed away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS following a prolonged illness, and his son, Sachin (45), has been caring for him.
Rishikesh: A case of double death in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh has both saddened and stunned the people. An octogenarian, who has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, passed away, and when his body was taken home, his son also died of shock.
Ved Prakash Kapoor (84), a resident of Lane No. 4 in Hanumanthapuram of Ganganagar in Rishikesh, had been ill for the past month. He underwent extensive treatment at AIIMS, but to no avail. He died during treatment on Wednesday, and the body was brought home. Sachin Kapoor (45), his son, could not bear this grief and suddenly collapsed after seeing the dead body of his father and died instantly.
It is being said that Sachin has been caring for his father during his entire period of treatment at AIIMS over the past month, which is likely to have grown the attachment further.
As the funeral procession of the father-son duo was taken out, the atmosphere turned gloomy as everyone turned teary seeing the tragic demise of Sachin. They were remembering how Sachin was immersed in devotion for his father like Shravana Kumara, a character mentioned in the ancient Hindu text Ramayana, best known for his filial piety towards his parents. Sachin is survived by his wife and son.
The Hanumanthapuram Vikas Manch in Ganga Nagar expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the father and son. "We all stand with the bereaved family in this time of grief," Ganga Nagar councillor Sandhya Bisht Goyal said.
