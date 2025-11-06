ETV Bharat / state

Son Collapses Seeing Father's Body, Rishikesh Locality Bids Teary Adieu To Duo

Rishikesh: A case of double death in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh has both saddened and stunned the people. An octogenarian, who has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, passed away, and when his body was taken home, his son also died of shock.

Ved Prakash Kapoor (84), a resident of Lane No. 4 in Hanumanthapuram of Ganganagar in Rishikesh, had been ill for the past month. He underwent extensive treatment at AIIMS, but to no avail. He died during treatment on Wednesday, and the body was brought home. Sachin Kapoor (45), his son, could not bear this grief and suddenly collapsed after seeing the dead body of his father and died instantly.

It is being said that Sachin has been caring for his father during his entire period of treatment at AIIMS over the past month, which is likely to have grown the attachment further.