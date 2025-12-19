Son Brutally Kills Parents Over Property Dispute In Kolhapur
The incident took place in the town of Hupari in the Kolhapur district's Hatkanangale taluka.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Kolhapur: In the early hours of Friday, December 19, this double murder took place in the town of Hupari in the Kolhapur district's Hatkanangale taluka. This crime took place over a property dispute in the Mahavir Nagar neighbourhood. Following the incident, the accused went to the police station and admitted to the crime, creating a climate of fear throughout Hupari.
The deceased include the couple Vijaymala Narayan Bhosale (70) and Narayan Ganpatrao Bhosale (78). Their son, Sunil Narayan Bhosale (48), is the accused in this double murder. The police have taken Sunil into custody.
According to preliminary information, Sunil and his parents had been constantly arguing over the division of the family property for the past few months. Narayan and Vijaymala have three sons. Chandrakant, Sanjay and Sunil. Chandrakant and Sanjay live outside of Hupari. One of the brothers reported to the police that their brother is responsible for the murders.
"One of Sunil's brothers has filed a complaint with us that on December 19, morning, around 5:30 am, while their father was asleep, Sunil attacked him with a stick and a stone. He had a hard blow on his father's head. He then broke a windowpane, took a glass piece and slit his father's wrist. Sunil's father died on the spot," Police Inspector N R Chaukhande told ETV Bharat.
According to the police, "A short while later, when their mother, Vijaymala, entered the house, Sunil attacked her with one of the pieces of the broken glass he had held onto. He then cut her wrist as well, which resulted in her death instantly."
Police said the suspect, Sunil, quietly fled the house after the murder and went straight to the Hupari police station to report the crime. PI Chaukhande, Assistant Inspector Vikram Shinde, and their team rushed to the residence of Bhosale immediately. They searched the premises, took all fingerprints, the weapon, stick, glass fragments, blood samples and other samples which they sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination. The bodies of Narayan and Vijaymala have been taken to the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur to conduct a post-mortem.
According to the primary investigation by the police, Sunil could be under duress due to personal grievances and mental stress in addition to the property dispute. "A comprehensive investigation is in progress, and once it is finished, the precise cause of the murder will be learned, and we will give details to the media officially, once we hold a press conference," said PI Chaukhande.
In the meantime, the Bhosale seniors have been a simple and ordinary family living in Hupari. Fear has taken hold of the area since the incident, and locals voiced sadness and rage over this occurrence.
