Son Brutally Kills Parents Over Property Dispute In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: In the early hours of Friday, December 19, this double murder took place in the town of Hupari in the Kolhapur district's Hatkanangale taluka. This crime took place over a property dispute in the Mahavir Nagar neighbourhood. Following the incident, the accused went to the police station and admitted to the crime, creating a climate of fear throughout Hupari.

The deceased include the couple Vijaymala Narayan Bhosale (70) and Narayan Ganpatrao Bhosale (78). Their son, Sunil Narayan Bhosale (48), is the accused in this double murder. The police have taken Sunil into custody.

According to preliminary information, Sunil and his parents had been constantly arguing over the division of the family property for the past few months. Narayan and Vijaymala have three sons. Chandrakant, Sanjay and Sunil. Chandrakant and Sanjay live outside of Hupari. One of the brothers reported to the police that their brother is responsible for the murders.

"One of Sunil's brothers has filed a complaint with us that on December 19, morning, around 5:30 am, while their father was asleep, Sunil attacked him with a stick and a stone. He had a hard blow on his father's head. He then broke a windowpane, took a glass piece and slit his father's wrist. Sunil's father died on the spot," Police Inspector N R Chaukhande told ETV Bharat.

According to the police, "A short while later, when their mother, Vijaymala, entered the house, Sunil attacked her with one of the pieces of the broken glass he had held onto. He then cut her wrist as well, which resulted in her death instantly."