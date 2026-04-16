ETV Bharat / state

Son Arrested For Pushing Ailing Mother To Death From Building In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in the city where a man allegedly pushed his elderly mother, who had been suffering from a stroke for several years, from the fourth floor of a building, leading to her death. The R R Nagar police have arrested the accused and initiated further investigation.

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh, while the deceased is Savitramma, aged 73. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the third stage of BEML Layout.

According to the police, Venkatesh was living in the house along with his mother, wife and children. He was working as a sales representative at a showroom, while his wife is a homemaker. Savitramma had been bedridden for the past four years after suffering a stroke and had lost control over her limbs. Despite treatment, her condition had not improved, and caring for her had become increasingly difficult.

Police said that on Wednesday afternoon, Venkatesh came home and was reportedly distressed after seeing his mother’s condition. He allegedly carried her from their third-floor residence to the fourth floor. After ensuring that no one was around, he pushed her down, resulting in her death.