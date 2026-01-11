ETV Bharat / state

Dazzling Lights, Drone, Devotion Pull Massive Crowd To Somnath

Somnath: Thousands of devotees thronged the Somnath temple complex on Saturday, staying out well past midnight, braving winter chills, as dazzling fireworks, decorations and a drone show combined with religious fervour drew an unprecedented crowd to the ancient shrine.

The crowd, which peaked late in the evening shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple as part of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, included people of all ages, local residents as well as long-distance travellers.

Modi on Saturday evening participated in 'Omkar Mantra' chanting at the Somnath temple, had 'darshan', and also witnessed a grand drone show featuring an assemblage of 3,000 drones, matching the scale of the gathering on ground. Preeti Karelia, along with 24 other women, travelled from Mumbai in neighbouring Maharashtra just to witness the celebrations.

"We came today to see Somnath temple, to see our prime minister. This occasion that celebrates the temple and its traditions and resilience is an amazing feeling. The fireworks, the decoration in the streets leading to the temple, the wonderful drone show only added to the power of divinity that has brought so many people to the shrine in just one day," Karelia told PTI.

The women-only group described itself as a 'bhajan mandali' from Mumbai. The main road leading to the temple, from Shankh Circle to Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle, has been decked up with flowers and thematic decorations. Mounted lights fashioned in the shapes of ‘trishul’, ‘Om’ and ‘damru’ lined the stretch, complemented by Somnath Swabhiman Parv posters and flower-made ‘shivalings’.

Large banners across the city bore the festival’s name and slogans such as ‘Akhand Somnath, Akhand Bharat’ and evocative lines including ‘Prahar se Punuruthan ka Sakshi, Main Swayambhu Somnath Hun’.

The ornate gateway near the Shankh Circle was decorated with flowers, and in the evening, a group of folk dance artists from Karnataka, clad in traditional attire, walked past it, drawing the attention of residents eager to get photographs clicked.

As dusk fell and night progressed, the crowds swelled further. With the Prime Minister’s arrival, a sea of people gathered near the main gates of the temple complex, even as security personnel worked to maintain order.

Visitors on Saturday night included religious figures such as Bhardwaj Giri, who travelled from Bhavnagar, and veteran politician Girish M Kotecha from neighbouring Junagadh district.