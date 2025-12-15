ETV Bharat / state

'Someone Must Be Held Accountable': HC Converts Civil Suit On Goa Nightclub Tragedy Into PIL

The charred interior of Romeo Lane restaurant and nightclub after a fire, triggered by a cylinder blast, destroyed everything inside at Arpora in North Goa district on Sunday, December 7, 2025. ( IANS )

Panaji: The Bombay High Court on Monday converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying "someone has to be held accountable" for the tragedy in which 25 people were killed. In a stern observation, Goa bench of the High Court of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan said the local panchayat had "failed to take suo motu cognisance" of the club and had taken "no action despite complaints."

The division bench directed the Goa government to file a detailed reply on the permissions granted to the nightclub. The High Court, while fixing January 8 as the next date of hearing, pointed out that commercial operations were continuing in the structure despite it having been served a demolition order.

The original petition was filed after the December 6 tragedy by Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar and Sunil Divkar, the owners of the land on which the nightclub was operating. Advocate Rohit Bras de Sa, the lawyer representing the petitioner, was made amicus curiae in the matter and has been asked to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.