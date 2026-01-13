ETV Bharat / state

'Some Officers From Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Destroying Essence Of 'Himachaliyat'': Vikramaditya Singh

Later at a press conference, he said, "As a minister, the rights of the people of Himachal Pradesh are paramount. We are all part of the federal structure. Officers who come from other states are welcome, but they are accountable to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Many officers are engaged in misappropriating the budget. These things have been happening for a long time. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had rightly said that officers are doing politics for their own benefit. If any money is coming to Himachal Pradesh from the Central government, it is the state's money. These officers do not have the right to misappropriate it."

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has alleged that some bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are not working in the interest of the people of the state. In a post on his Facebook page, Vikramaditya advised officers to "serve" and not try to "rule".

Issuing a stern warning to officers, Vikramaditya said that the names of such officers will be made public and the matter will be raised on the appropriate platform. "All this will not be tolerated in Himachal Pradesh. The names of such officers will be made public in the future. We will also raise this matter on the appropriate platform. The resources of Himachal Pradesh belong to the people here. If anyone tries to snatch the rights of our people, a voice will be raised against it," the PWD Minister added.

In his Facebook post, Vikramaditya, son of six-time former CM Virbhadra Singh, said some senior IAS/IPS officers from other states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are "destroying the essence of 'Himachaliyat'....They don't have much concern for Himachal. It is necessary to deal with them else, the interests of Himachal Pradesh will be compromised".

Notably, on completion of the Himachal Pradesh government's three-year term, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri had warned that officers conspiring against the state government would not be spared.

Addressing a programme in Mandi last month, Agnihotri said, "Bureaucracy needs to get its act together. Officers who are plotting against us will be dealt without any hesitation. I want to tell Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that the time has come to deal with these people. Such behaviour will not be tolerated and if we have to deal these people, we should do so decisively. Nobody will be spared."