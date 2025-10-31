ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, 55 Injures As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In MP's Barwani

Barwani: A woman was killed and 55 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims for 'Narmada Parikrama' overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Friday morning, police said. The bus carrying 56 passengers from Indore and Dhar districts overturned near Baigur village, about 80 km from the district headquarters, around 8 am, an official said.

"The vehicle overturned, started skidding and hit a divider before coming to a screeching halt. There was a deep gorge near the scene, and the accident could have been much worse if the bus had fallen into it," Barwani Superintendent of Police Jagdish Dawar told PTI.

The bus transporting pilgrims for 'Narmada Parikrama' left Indore on October 29 and reached Barwani, where the devotees spent a day and left for their onward journey on Friday morning, he said.