ETV Bharat / state

Somanna Writes To Civil Aviation Minister Requesting New International Airport In Tumkur District

Bengaluru: Union Minister V Somanna has written to Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu seeking the construction of a new international airport near Sira in Tumkur district of Karnataka.

In his letter, he stated that the new international airport the Karnataka government intends to build should be located near Sira, aligning with the wishes of most of the state's people's representatives.

"Constructing a new airport at Sira will help the region progress and benefit people from Central and North Karnataka," he said.

He said that on March 20, 2025, MLAs from Tumkur, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Chitradurga, Ballari, Haveri and Raichur districts had written to him regarding this. "Following this, I wrote a letter to Naidu in April this year," Somanna said.

He said the state has already achieved development centred around Bengaluru, and now it is time to focus on other cities and regions (of the state).