Somanna Writes To Civil Aviation Minister Requesting New International Airport In Tumkur District
Constructing a new international airport near Sira will align with the wishes of most of the state's people's representatives, he says.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister V Somanna has written to Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu seeking the construction of a new international airport near Sira in Tumkur district of Karnataka.
In his letter, he stated that the new international airport the Karnataka government intends to build should be located near Sira, aligning with the wishes of most of the state's people's representatives.
"Constructing a new airport at Sira will help the region progress and benefit people from Central and North Karnataka," he said.
He said that on March 20, 2025, MLAs from Tumkur, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Chitradurga, Ballari, Haveri and Raichur districts had written to him regarding this. "Following this, I wrote a letter to Naidu in April this year," Somanna said.
He said the state has already achieved development centred around Bengaluru, and now it is time to focus on other cities and regions (of the state).
"In this context, building another airport near Bengaluru would be unfair to the development of North and Central Karnataka," he added.
Constructing a new airport near Sira will enable Central Karnataka to progress because Sira connects to national and state highways and hosts a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) and KIADB industrial areas. It is also close to the DRDO centre in Chitradurga, the IISc campus, and HAL helicopter units in Gubbi, he added.
"Moreover, there is a large tract of government land available along with water availability from the Bhadra Upper Canal, Hemavati and Yettinahole projects," he said.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwar also echoed a similar view. "I have expressed my desire to have the second airport in Tumkur from the very beginning. The technical committee has examined the Kunigal Road and Bidadi areas of Nelamangala and submitted its recommendation to the government. The government will take a final decision after the DGCA conducts a technical examination," he told reporters.