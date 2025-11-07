Soldier Mauled By Bear During Combing Op In Bijapur; Airlifted To Raipur In Critical Condition
After preliminary treatment and first aid, doctors found the soldier's condition critical and referred him to Raipur for further treatment.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST
Bijapur: A soldier sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a wild bear on Thursday during an ongoing anti-Naxal combing operation in the dense Karegutta forests of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. The victim has been identified as Vetti Kanna, a soldier from the district police force.
As per officials, he was first rushed to Bijapur District Hospital, from where he was airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment.
Search operations have been underway in Bijapur district for the last three days, with several contingents deployed in the region.
Thursday afternoon, Kanna was accompanying a seach team in the Karegutta forest area, a part of the district known for its dense forests and inaccessible hills, when he was mauled by a bear. He suffered serious injuries on his leg and other parts of the body and fell unconscious after the attack. However, fellow soldiers drove the bear away, and rushed him to safety and informed higher authorities.
Meanwhile, a helicopter was dispatched from the district headquarters and the injured soldier was taken to Bijapur District Hospital. After preliminary treatment and first aid, doctors found his condition critical and referred him to Raipur for further treatment. He was immediately airlifted to Raipur by a helicopter and is currently undergoing treatment there, officials said.
Police officials said anti-Naxal operations are currently underway across seven districts of the Bastar division including Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Bastar and Kanker. They added that during such operations, in addition to Maoist threats, security personnel often face natural hazards, including encounters with wild animals such as bears, wild boars and snakes.
The local administration has shared details of the incident with the state headquarters and said the condition of the injured soldier is being continuously monitored.
Also Read:
1. Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Offering Cold Drink To Bear Near Mata Chandi Temple
2. Saranda Battle: Security Forces Surround 65 Naxalites; Jharkhand-Odisha Border Blocked To Seal Escape Route