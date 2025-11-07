ETV Bharat / state

Soldier Mauled By Bear During Combing Op In Bijapur; Airlifted To Raipur In Critical Condition

Bijapur: A soldier sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a wild bear on Thursday during an ongoing anti-Naxal combing operation in the dense Karegutta forests of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. The victim has been identified as Vetti Kanna, a soldier from the district police force.

As per officials, he was first rushed to Bijapur District Hospital, from where he was airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment.

Search operations have been underway in Bijapur district for the last three days, with several contingents deployed in the region.

Thursday afternoon, Kanna was accompanying a seach team in the Karegutta forest area, a part of the district known for its dense forests and inaccessible hills, when he was mauled by a bear. He suffered serious injuries on his leg and other parts of the body and fell unconscious after the attack. However, fellow soldiers drove the bear away, and rushed him to safety and informed higher authorities.