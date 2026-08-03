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Soldier Killed In Accidental Weapon Discharge In Jammu

The officials said that the preliminary information suggests that the soldier's weapon went off accidentally, causing critical injuries to him

JAMMU SOILDER DEATH
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By PTI

Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST

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Jammu: An Army personnel lost his life after his service rifle accidentally discharged while he was on duty at a post in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred during operational duty at the forward Jogwan area of Khour on Sunday, the officials said.

They said preliminary information suggests that the weapon of the soldier went off accidentally, causing critical injuries to him. He was immediately provided medical assistance but succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

They said the body of the slain soldier was shifted to the military hospital, Akhnoor, for postmortem and would be handed over to his next of kin after completion of legal formalities.

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TAGGED:

ACCIDENTAL WEAPON DISCHARGE
JAMMU AKHNOOR SECTOR
SOILDER ACCIDENTAL WEAPON DISCHARGE
JAMMU SOILDER DEATH

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