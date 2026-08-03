ETV Bharat / state

Soldier Killed In Accidental Weapon Discharge In Jammu

Jammu: An Army personnel lost his life after his service rifle accidentally discharged while he was on duty at a post in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred during operational duty at the forward Jogwan area of Khour on Sunday, the officials said.

They said preliminary information suggests that the weapon of the soldier went off accidentally, causing critical injuries to him. He was immediately provided medical assistance but succumbed to injuries, the officials said.