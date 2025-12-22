Soldier Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds Inside Chhattisgarh CAF Camp
Khairagarh: In a shocking incident, a soldier stationed at the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) battalion camp was found dead under mysterious circumstances with gunshot wounds.
The incident occurred inside the CAF camp, located in Ghaghra village of the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, causing a stir throughout the camp. This comes a day after an alleged accidental firing incident in Narayanpur district in which a DRG soldier was injured.
“After receiving the gunshots, the injured soldier was rushed to the district civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body is currently being kept in the hospital's mortuary for further formalities,” police said.
The deceased soldier has been identified as Sonveer Jat, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. “His family has been informed of the incident. The post-mortem examination will be conducted after the family arrives in Khairagarh,” they said.
Uncertainty over death
According to sources, there is no official confirmation from the police or administration about the CAF soldier’s death. However, reports indicate that an arrest has taken place in relation to the case.
Following the incident, a tense atmosphere prevails at the battalion camp and the surrounding area. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the administration has enhanced security measures while awaiting the post-mortem report. “We are investigating the incident. The nature of death and circumstances would be clear only after a postmortem,” officials said, adding that an official statement will also be released to reveal whether it was an accidental firing, suicide, or if someone else shot the soldier.
Similar Recent incident
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was critically injured in an 'accidental fire' by a fellow jawan in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said on Sunday.
The incident occurred near the Kadenar police camp under the Dhaudai police station limits. According to officials, on December 20, a team of Narayanpur DRG jawans had set out for an area domination operation in the Chhote Dongar police station area of Narayanpur district. After completing the operation, all the jawans returned to the camp on the morning of December 21. While the team was boarding a vehicle near the Kadenar police camp, a jawan's weapon accidentally misfired, officials said.
