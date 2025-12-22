ETV Bharat / state

Soldier Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds Inside Chhattisgarh CAF Camp

Khairagarh: In a shocking incident, a soldier stationed at the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) battalion camp was found dead under mysterious circumstances with gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred inside the CAF camp, located in Ghaghra village of the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, causing a stir throughout the camp. This comes a day after an alleged accidental firing incident in Narayanpur district in which a DRG soldier was injured.

“After receiving the gunshots, the injured soldier was rushed to the district civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body is currently being kept in the hospital's mortuary for further formalities,” police said.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Sonveer Jat, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. “His family has been informed of the incident. The post-mortem examination will be conducted after the family arrives in Khairagarh,” they said.

Uncertainty over death