Soldier Dies In Landmine Blast In J&K's Kupwara

The soldier was rushed to a military hospital at Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival

Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : December 16, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST

1 Min Read
Srinagar: An Army soldier died in a landmine blast in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.

Havildar Zubair Ahmad of the Army's 13 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was injured in a land mine blast at Putaha Khan Gali in the Trehgam area of the border district on Monday, they said.

Officials said the injured soldier was rushed to a military hospital at Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival.

