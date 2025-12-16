ETV Bharat / state

Soldier Dies In Landmine Blast In J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: An Army soldier died in a landmine blast in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.

Havildar Zubair Ahmad of the Army's 13 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was injured in a land mine blast at Putaha Khan Gali in the Trehgam area of the border district on Monday, they said.