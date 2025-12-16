Soldier Dies In Landmine Blast In J&K's Kupwara
The soldier was rushed to a military hospital at Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : December 16, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Srinagar: An Army soldier died in a landmine blast in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.
Havildar Zubair Ahmad of the Army's 13 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry was injured in a land mine blast at Putaha Khan Gali in the Trehgam area of the border district on Monday, they said.
Officials said the injured soldier was rushed to a military hospital at Drugmulla but was declared dead on arrival.
Also read: