ETV Bharat / state

'Sold Twice, Rape Multiple Times': Minor Girl From Odisha's Dhenkanal Undergoes Trauma For Two Years

Mohanty said the victim told her that she lost her father at an early age following which her mother remarried. However, as her step-father neglected her mother who fell ill, the victim said she needed money for her treatment. She then met Binod Patra of Dangapal village in Kankadahada block who assured her a job in Bhubaneswar.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said special police teams have been dispatched to Jhansi to nab the accused who have been identified. Chairperson of State Women's Commission, Shobhana Mohanty, who is in Dhenkanal for a special camp court visited Kamakhyanagar police station and inquired about the incident. She later met the victim at her house and spoke to her.

The deeply disturbing incident of trafficking and prolonged sexual assault came to light after the victim managed to escape from her captors on May 18 and reached back home in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district, where she lodged a complaint with local police on May 23.

Dhenkanal: A minor tribal girl from Dhenkanal claimed that she was traded twice and repeatedly raped for over two years in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

Patra took the victim to Bhubaneswar where instead of arranging a job for her, he sold her to one Ashish Yadav from Jhansi for Rs 1 lakh. Yadav allegedly took her to a village in Jhansi. At the Bhubaneswar railway station, she was joined by more girls who were taken with her to Uttar Pradesh.

The victim alleged that Yadav repeatedly sexually assaulted her. Ashish’s father Kalyan also raped her for nearly three months, during which she became pregnant. The father-son duo reportedly forced her to undergo an abortion. After she underwent the abortion, Yadav sold her to one Chandrapal Kushwah for Rs 50,000. Chandrapal then raped her repeatedly while his elder brother and two uncles also sexually assaulted her over the next two years.

Ashish Yadav (ETV Bharat)

The victim alleged that she was kept in confinement and was not allowed to speak to anyone outside the family. She stated in her police complaint that she was physically abused during the entire period and was not even given adequate food.

However, earlier this month, she managed to escape from captivity and reached Jhansi, where she lodged a complaint with the help of an advocate. The victim alleged that instead of initiating action, the Jhansi police arranged a train ticket for her to return to Odisha.

Police said the girl’s medical examination has been conducted and all legal formalities completed. Patra is absconding and efforts are underway to arrest him. Police suspect the case may not be an isolated incident and fear that several other girls could also have been held captive in Uttar Pradesh under similar circumstances. Mohanty said the police have assured her that the rest of the girls who were allegedly trafficked from the state would be returned soon.

Meanwhile, the victim told Mohanty said she is living in a trauma and feels like she is no longer alive.