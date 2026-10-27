Uttarakhand: Solar Pumps Reduce Farmer Costs And Carbon Emissions But Raise Groundwater Exploitation Concerns, Finds Study
The study recommends constant monitoring of groundwater levels and special attention towards improved irrigation systems.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Dehradun: Installation of solar pumps in the districts of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand are proving to be effective in reducing irrigation costs for farmers and ensuring timely delivery of water to the fields. But overdependence on these also poses a threat of groundwater depletion, according to a study. It has concluded that while solar pumps have reduced farmer costs and carbon emissions, they have increased the potential for groundwater exploitation.
This has come out in a recent study, 'Solar photovoltaic irrigation systems improve water-energy-economy-environment nexus in rice-based cropping systems of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand, India', which was published in the international journal ‘Results in Engineering’ in September 2026.
Low Operating Costs
The study found that annual operating costs for solar-powered irrigation were approximately 95% lower than those for grid electricity and approximately 98% lower than those for diesel pumps. Additionally, replacing continuous rice cultivation with a rotation of rice, pulses and vegetables has reduced irrigation water needs by approximately 41%.
The study has, however, underlined that running solar pumps at extremely low costs is likely to increase groundwater exploitation.
The authors of the study are Ved Prakash Choudhary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Agricultural Engineering Institute, Bhopal, Vinay Kumar Singh of Uttarakhand Minor Irrigation Department and Prashant Rai of Central Ground Water Board along with Ajita Gupta and Chetan Kumar Prakash from other institutions.
The researchers analysed data for 2021-22 pertaining to the solar irrigation equipment installed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY). They studied the cost of cultivation, energy consumption and its environmental impact.
Additionally, a survey of 45 solar irrigation sites was carried out along with interviews of 225 farmers associated with them. Under the PMKSY, 206 tube wells were installed in both districts between 2020 and 2022. Of these, 188 were powered by solar energy and 18 by grid electricity.
Of these, 173 solar-powered ones were installed in the Rudrapur, Sitarganj and Gadarpur development blocks of Udham Singh Nagar district, while 15 solar-powered and 18 electricity-based ones were installed in Narsan block of Haridwar.
Each tube well covered approximately five hectares, benefiting a group of five farmers each. This scheme provided irrigation to approximately 1,030 hectares.
Of the solar irrigation beneficiaries included in the study, 83% were small and marginal farmers with land holdings of less than two hectares. The study also compared the cost of different energy sources for irrigation areas on a per hectare basis.
The researchers found that the annual cost of irrigating one hectare of land with a diesel-powered irrigation pump is Rs 39,900 while that with an electric-powered irrigation pump is Rs 16,300. However, the annual cost of using a solar irrigation pump was only Rs 800.
After interviewing the farmers, the researchers concluded that daytime irrigation has increased the yield of major crops by 8% to 20%. Additionally, problems related to power outages, the need to irrigate at night and the availability of diesel have also reduced significantly.
Increase In Income
In addition to this, the farmers have seen an increase of approximately 25% to 40% in their agricultural income that is driven by savings in irrigation costs, improved yields, better utilisation of cultivated area and crop diversification. During the survey, 94% of the farmers identified solar irrigation systems as beneficial.
According to the report, changing the crop cycle with solar irrigation led to a decrease in water usage by approximately 41%.
Water Level Concerns
The researchers concluded that while this has reduced the average pumping time by approximately 3.2 hours per day, simply converting electric or diesel pumps to solar is not enough. A transformation to water-efficient crops and better irrigation management is needed to ensure that there is no depletion in groundwater levels.
The researchers also found that the use of solar pumps decreased annual carbon dioxide emissions. For five hectares, the emissions from grid-based power were 26.3 tonnes. However, these came down to around 4.4 tonnes in the case of solar pumps.
Meanwhile, a study of 30 tube wells between 2020 and 2022 found that groundwater levels declined by an average of 0.61 metres per year. At seven locations, the decline was more than one metre per year. This calls for better water management at the local level.
Vinay Kumar Singh, Executive Engineer of Uttarakhand Minor Irrigation Department, told ETV Bharat, "The study recommends constant monitoring of groundwater levels and special attention towards improved irrigation systems so that farmers' irrigation costs can be reduced and excessive groundwater exploitation can be curbed."
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