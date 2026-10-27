ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Solar Pumps Reduce Farmer Costs And Carbon Emissions But Raise Groundwater Exploitation Concerns, Finds Study

Dehradun: Installation of solar pumps in the districts of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand are proving to be effective in reducing irrigation costs for farmers and ensuring timely delivery of water to the fields. But overdependence on these also poses a threat of groundwater depletion, according to a study. It has concluded that while solar pumps have reduced farmer costs and carbon emissions, they have increased the potential for groundwater exploitation.

This has come out in a recent study, 'Solar photovoltaic irrigation systems improve water-energy-economy-environment nexus in rice-based cropping systems of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand, India', which was published in the international journal ‘Results in Engineering’ in September 2026.

Low Operating Costs

The study found that annual operating costs for solar-powered irrigation were approximately 95% lower than those for grid electricity and approximately 98% lower than those for diesel pumps. Additionally, replacing continuous rice cultivation with a rotation of rice, pulses and vegetables has reduced irrigation water needs by approximately 41%.

The study has, however, underlined that running solar pumps at extremely low costs is likely to increase groundwater exploitation.

The authors of the study are Ved Prakash Choudhary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Agricultural Engineering Institute, Bhopal, Vinay Kumar Singh of Uttarakhand Minor Irrigation Department and Prashant Rai of Central Ground Water Board along with Ajita Gupta and Chetan Kumar Prakash from other institutions.

The researchers analysed data for 2021-22 pertaining to the solar irrigation equipment installed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY). They studied the cost of cultivation, energy consumption and its environmental impact.

Additionally, a survey of 45 solar irrigation sites was carried out along with interviews of 225 farmers associated with them. Under the PMKSY, 206 tube wells were installed in both districts between 2020 and 2022. Of these, 188 were powered by solar energy and 18 by grid electricity.

Of these, 173 solar-powered ones were installed in the Rudrapur, Sitarganj and Gadarpur development blocks of Udham Singh Nagar district, while 15 solar-powered and 18 electricity-based ones were installed in Narsan block of Haridwar.

Each tube well covered approximately five hectares, benefiting a group of five farmers each. This scheme provided irrigation to approximately 1,030 hectares.

Of the solar irrigation beneficiaries included in the study, 83% were small and marginal farmers with land holdings of less than two hectares. The study also compared the cost of different energy sources for irrigation areas on a per hectare basis.