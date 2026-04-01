ETV Bharat / state

Solapur Crime Branch Seizes 21.4 Kg Ganja, 59 Cannabis Plants; One Arrested

Solapur: The Solapur City Crime Branch seized 21.439 kg of ganja and 59 cannabis plants cultivated in the courtyard of a house and arrested one person in connection with the case, police said.

The accused has been identified as Razak Gafur Shaikh (49), a resident of Thobde Vasti in the Degav Naka area of Solapur city. The seized contraband is valued at Rs 4,39,900 in the market.

The incident came to light on March 30 when a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Arvind Mane was on patrol in the Solapur Police Commissionerate limits. The team spotted Shaikh sitting suspiciously near Thobde Vasti with a plastic bag and observed him selling ganja packets.

Upon search, police recovered 227 grams of ganja from his possession. Further investigation and search of his premises revealed that he had been cultivating cannabis plants in the open space in front and behind the house.