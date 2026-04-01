Solapur Crime Branch Seizes 21.4 Kg Ganja, 59 Cannabis Plants; One Arrested
Police nab the accused during a patrol and uncover illegal cannabis cultivation at his residence.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Solapur: The Solapur City Crime Branch seized 21.439 kg of ganja and 59 cannabis plants cultivated in the courtyard of a house and arrested one person in connection with the case, police said.
The accused has been identified as Razak Gafur Shaikh (49), a resident of Thobde Vasti in the Degav Naka area of Solapur city. The seized contraband is valued at Rs 4,39,900 in the market.
The incident came to light on March 30 when a Crime Branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Arvind Mane was on patrol in the Solapur Police Commissionerate limits. The team spotted Shaikh sitting suspiciously near Thobde Vasti with a plastic bag and observed him selling ganja packets.
Upon search, police recovered 227 grams of ganja from his possession. Further investigation and search of his premises revealed that he had been cultivating cannabis plants in the open space in front and behind the house.
Police uprooted and seized 59 cannabis plants weighing 21.212 Kg from the compound. Shaikh was apprehended, and a case has been registered against him at Faujdar Chavadi Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Mane said the operation was carried out by a team comprising Sub-Inspector Mukesh Gaikwad, Police Constables Nandram Gaikwad, Wajid Patel, Yogesh Barde, Sanjay Salunkhe, Bharat Patil, and other personnel. Further investigation is underway.
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