ETV Bharat / state

Solapur Coaching Centre Owner Arrested In Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case; 16 Held So Far

Thane: Police have arrested a pre-recruitment training centre owner based in Solapur district of Maharashtra in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, taking the number of those held in the scam so far to 16, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, arrested by Thane district's Bhiwandi police, was identified as Prakash Pawar, a resident of Solapur in western Maharashtra, and half a dozen paper sets linked to TET examinations were recovered from him, he said.

According to police, Pawar had been running a pre-recruitment training centre named Dhruv Pratishthan for nearly a decade, where he provided coaching to candidates aspiring for government positions and teaching roles.

"During the ongoing investigation into the network involved in leaking examination papers, Pawar's role surfaced, leading to his apprehension. Search operations yielded 26 examination-related paper sets from his possession. While a majority of these documents pertain to recruitment mock tests, at least six paper sets are directly linked to TET examinations," a senior official with the Bhiwandi police said.

A local court remanded Pawar to police custody till August 15 to facilitate detailed interrogation and unearth the broader module operating behind the racket, which came to light in June-end, he said.

Investigating officers are currently scrutinizing the seized documents, phone records, and financial operations associated with the training academy to ascertain whether leaked question papers were distributed to candidates prior to the test, police stated.

According to preliminary findings, Pawar had trained around 1,000 students over the years under an arrangement where candidates paid charges after passing. Investigators are probing whether this model was utilized to collect and channel illicit funds derived from paper leak operations.

"We are examining all angles to determine how the accused accessed these examination materials and whether additional sub-agents or insiders were involved. Further arrests have not been ruled out as the probe progresses," the police official added.

The defence counsel representing Pawar refuted allegations of his client's involvement in the paper leak, describing him as a "dedicated educator" who has devoted years helping underprivileged students succeed in competitive examinations.

"He was arrested on the ground that one of the accused, currently in judicial custody, had received 26 papers, of which 20 are in respect of police recruitment for students of Dhruv Academy (run by Pawar) and 5 to 6 are of TET students of exams which took place several years ago," said the counsel.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Pawar's counsel, advocate Narayan Iyer, stated that his client holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree and a Diploma in Education (DEd) from Solapur.

Pawar previously served as a school teacher and had himself appeared for a TET examination in the past, though he did not clear it, he said.