ETV Bharat / state

Solanki Family Demands DNA Test To Identify Remains Of Dixit, Who Died In Iran-Israel-USA War

Mumbai: The kin of Dixit Solanki, who died in Oman in the ongoing Iran-Israel-USA war, have demanded that a DNA test be conducted to identify his mortal remains.

His mortal remains arrived at the cargo terminal of the Mumbai International Airport at midnight on April 5. The family was informed of this development by the Ministry of Shipping, V.Ships India Pvt. Ltd., as well as the Indian Embassy and Consulate based in Dubai.

However, the family is now raising a crucial question: are the mortal remains that have arrived in Mumbai indeed those of Dixit? It has become evident that the process of repatriating the body accelerated significantly only after the Solanki family filed a petition in the Bombay High Court three days ago, seeking the return of their son's mortal remains.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Senior Advocate Satish Talekar confirmed the reports regarding the arrival of Dixit's remains in Mumbai. However, Talekar noted that the Solanki family has raised certain questions regarding the significant delay involved in this entire process.

The family has demanded a DNA test to conclusively verify that the remains are indeed those of Dixit Solanki.