Solanki Family Demands DNA Test To Identify Remains Of Dixit, Who Died In Iran-Israel-USA War
The DNA test would be carried out only after the order of the Bombay High Court.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Mumbai: The kin of Dixit Solanki, who died in Oman in the ongoing Iran-Israel-USA war, have demanded that a DNA test be conducted to identify his mortal remains.
His mortal remains arrived at the cargo terminal of the Mumbai International Airport at midnight on April 5. The family was informed of this development by the Ministry of Shipping, V.Ships India Pvt. Ltd., as well as the Indian Embassy and Consulate based in Dubai.
However, the family is now raising a crucial question: are the mortal remains that have arrived in Mumbai indeed those of Dixit? It has become evident that the process of repatriating the body accelerated significantly only after the Solanki family filed a petition in the Bombay High Court three days ago, seeking the return of their son's mortal remains.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Senior Advocate Satish Talekar confirmed the reports regarding the arrival of Dixit's remains in Mumbai. However, Talekar noted that the Solanki family has raised certain questions regarding the significant delay involved in this entire process.
The family has demanded a DNA test to conclusively verify that the remains are indeed those of Dixit Solanki.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Talekar stated that the family has resolved not to take custody of the remains until the DNA test is conducted. The authorities have informed the family that a formal court order is required to conduct a DNA test for the purpose of identifying the body.
Currently, Dixit's mortal remains remain in the custody of the authorities. The subsequent procedures will be carried out only if the court issues an order for a DNA test.
A hearing on the petition filed in the Bombay High Court by Dixit's father, Amrutlal Solanki—seeking the repatriation of his son's body—is scheduled to take place today.
Amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia, on March 4, an explosives-laden drone boat struck the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom near Oman. In this attack, 25-year-old Dixit Solanki, who was serving as a seaman on the vessel, died.
Amritlal Solanki and Dixit's sister Mitali had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. Through this petition, the Solanki family has requested the Court to recognise that performing a dignified funeral for a deceased family member is a fundamental right of every individual.
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