Ashes Of Deceased Woman Stolen From Crematorium Locker In Himachal Pradesh's Solan
The ashes along with a plate and a lota were found missing from the locker on Thursday morning.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
Solan: In a bizarre incident, the ashes of a deceased woman were stolen from a locker at Chambaghat crematorium in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
The theft has added to the grief of the deceased's family. The deceased's son Kamal Pal has filed a complaint with the police, based on which an FIR has been registered. Pal, said, "My mother's ashes were to be immersed in the Ganga river as per rituals, but the theft of the ashes is an unbearable pain for us. A police complaint has been filed. The culprits deserve the strictest possible action."
According to reports, the deceased, a resident of ward no 5 in Solan city passed away around 10 days ago. After the funeral, her family had kept the ashes safely in the ash locker at the Chambaghat crematorium. The ashes were supposed to be taken to Haridwar in Uttarakhand for immersion as per the rituals.
But when the family arrived at the crematorium on Thursday morning to collect the ashes, they were shocked to learn that locker was broken. The ashes stored in a pot, along with a plate and lota (utensil used to carry water) were missing.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh said, "A case of theft of ashes from the ashes locker at the Chambaghat crematorium has been reported. Following the complaint, the police have launched an investigation. CCTV footage installed around the crematorium is being examined and local staff are being questioned."
Also Read
Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed in Haridwar; Family Performs Rituals Privately At Har Ki Pauri