Ashes Of Deceased Woman Stolen From Crematorium Locker In Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Solan: In a bizarre incident, the ashes of a deceased woman were stolen from a locker at Chambaghat crematorium in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

The theft has added to the grief of the deceased's family. The deceased's son Kamal Pal has filed a complaint with the police, based on which an FIR has been registered. Pal, said, "My mother's ashes were to be immersed in the Ganga river as per rituals, but the theft of the ashes is an unbearable pain for us. A police complaint has been filed. The culprits deserve the strictest possible action."

According to reports, the deceased, a resident of ward no 5 in Solan city passed away around 10 days ago. After the funeral, her family had kept the ashes safely in the ash locker at the Chambaghat crematorium. The ashes were supposed to be taken to Haridwar in Uttarakhand for immersion as per the rituals.