Solan Hospital Makes UP Woman Fit For Pregnancy Nine Years After Marriage
The woman from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh had been receiving treatment at several hospitals, and gynaecologist Dr Piyush Verma opened her blocked fallopian tubes through surgery.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
Solan: A woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was unable to conceive for nine years after her marriage, finally became fit for a normal pregnancy, thanks to the Solan Regional Hospital in Himachal Pradesh.
Gynaecologist Dr Piyush Vohra, who performed a surgery to open her blocked fallopian tubes, said, "This is the first such case in Solan. After opening the fallopian tubes, the woman can now become pregnant normally. After recovery, she will also be counselled about this."
The woman had been struggling to conceive for a long time. After several checkups, doctors advised her to undergo IVF, but the primary issue was diagnosed by Dr Verma, who performed the critical procedure two days ago.
"I am a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. I had been receiving treatments at several hospitals for a long time. Doctors advised me to undergo IVF. But now I am undergoing treatment by Dr Piyush Vohra at Solan Hospital. He has opened my blocked fallopian tubes, allowing me to conceive normally," the patient said.
She expressed gratitude to Solan Regional Hospital and Dr Vohra for the successful operation, which stands as a testament to his expertise.
What are Fallopian Tubes & Their Blockage?
According to Stanford Medicine, the fallopian tubes are important for female fertility. They are the passageways for the eggs to travel from the ovaries to the uterus. During conception, the ovary releases an egg, which travels into the fallopian tube. Sperm travels into the fallopian tubes to fertilise the egg, and the resulting embryo is nourished and transported to the uterus, where the pregnancy continues.
A common cause of female infertility is a blockage of the fallopian tubes, usually as a result of debris that has built up. Occasionally, scarring from surgery or serious infection can lead to a blockage as well.
What is Pelvic Inflammatory Disease?
As per Harvard Medical School, pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection of the uterus, fallopian tubes, or ovaries, affecting sexually active women during their reproductive years. The infection can cause tissue inside the fallopian tubes to become scarred, which can damage the fallopian tubes or block them completely and cause difficulty becoming pregnant.
This can also increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy. The more often a woman gets this infection, the greater her risk of complications. Pelvic inflammatory disease is a major reason for hospitalisation in young women, and most cases develop from sexually transmitted infections.
Uterine Fibroids in Young Women
Recently, doctors flagged concerns over the recurrence of uterine fibroids in young women, mainly due to lifestyle habits and genetics. Uterine fibroids are benign tumours of the uterus that frequently occur in women during their childbearing years. They are usually not malignant; however, they cause many problems, such as pain, heavy menses, and sometimes even infertility.
While myomectomy surgically removes fibroids by preserving the uterus, the fibroids tend to recur. "In India, around 15-33% of fibroids recur after myomectomy. There are many reasons for the recurrence of fibroids, but importantly, the main reasons are genetic tendency and lifestyle habits," Ila Jalote, consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, said.
"Uterine fibroids are becoming a major gynaecological concern. Although the precise cause of uterine fibroids is still unknown, the factors that are frequently associated with the condition include genetics and certain lifestyle factors," said Madhuri Vidyashankar P, consultant gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Bengaluru.
While the actual causes of fibroids remain unknown, several studies suggest a combination of factors. Fibroid growth is induced by hormones like oestrogen, which stimulate lining growth in the uterus. Genetics also plays a role since those whose families have had previous cases of fibroid development stand at a higher risk. Other things that increase one’s chances of having this disease include the early onset of menstruation, obesity, and a lack of vitamin D.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read