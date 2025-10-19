ETV Bharat / state

Solan Hospital Makes UP Woman Fit For Pregnancy Nine Years After Marriage

Solan: A woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was unable to conceive for nine years after her marriage, finally became fit for a normal pregnancy, thanks to the Solan Regional Hospital in Himachal Pradesh.

Gynaecologist Dr Piyush Vohra, who performed a surgery to open her blocked fallopian tubes, said, "This is the first such case in Solan. After opening the fallopian tubes, the woman can now become pregnant normally. After recovery, she will also be counselled about this."

The woman had been struggling to conceive for a long time. After several checkups, doctors advised her to undergo IVF, but the primary issue was diagnosed by Dr Verma, who performed the critical procedure two days ago.

"I am a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. I had been receiving treatments at several hospitals for a long time. Doctors advised me to undergo IVF. But now I am undergoing treatment by Dr Piyush Vohra at Solan Hospital. He has opened my blocked fallopian tubes, allowing me to conceive normally," the patient said.

She expressed gratitude to Solan Regional Hospital and Dr Vohra for the successful operation, which stands as a testament to his expertise.

What are Fallopian Tubes & Their Blockage?

According to Stanford Medicine, the fallopian tubes are important for female fertility. They are the passageways for the eggs to travel from the ovaries to the uterus. During conception, the ovary releases an egg, which travels into the fallopian tube. Sperm travels into the fallopian tubes to fertilise the egg, and the resulting embryo is nourished and transported to the uterus, where the pregnancy continues.

A common cause of female infertility is a blockage of the fallopian tubes, usually as a result of debris that has built up. Occasionally, scarring from surgery or serious infection can lead to a blockage as well.

