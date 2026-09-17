Blinkit Delivery Boy Assaulted, Threatened With Dire Consequences For Being Late In Himachal Pradesh's Solan
Following the incident, the victim, Ankur filed a complaint with Solan police based on which a case was registered.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Solan: A Blinkit delivery boy was verbally abused, assaulted and threatened with a handgun by a man who was infuriated as his order was delivered a few minutes late. The incident occurred at Solan in Himachal Pradesh.
Following the incident, the victim, Ankur filed a complaint with Solan police based on which a case was registered. The assault on the delivery boy was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the spot.
According to information received from Solan police, the victim was slightly late in arriving at the location with the order. Consequently, the person who had placed the order first assaulted him and then threatened to kill him at gunpoint. Ankur said he works at the Blinkit office at Kotlanala in Solan.
He said he was on his way to deliver an order on Wednesday night, but got delayed on the way. The person for whom the order was meant confronted him and even showed him a gun. "He also threatened to kill him and assaulted him. I suffered head injuries and the customer also tore my clothes," he said. Ankur said several other delivery boys have been assaulted in the town and urged the administration to ensure safety of workers like him.
ASP, Solan Ramesh Sharma said, "The police are investigating the matter. We have received a complaint from the Blinkit delivery boy. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. Police are working to maintain law and order in the city. Night patrols have also been increased."
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