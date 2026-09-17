ETV Bharat / state

Blinkit Delivery Boy Assaulted, Threatened With Dire Consequences For Being Late In Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Solan: A Blinkit delivery boy was verbally abused, assaulted and threatened with a handgun by a man who was infuriated as his order was delivered a few minutes late. The incident occurred at Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

Following the incident, the victim, Ankur filed a complaint with Solan police based on which a case was registered. The assault on the delivery boy was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the spot.

According to information received from Solan police, the victim was slightly late in arriving at the location with the order. Consequently, the person who had placed the order first assaulted him and then threatened to kill him at gunpoint. Ankur said he works at the Blinkit office at Kotlanala in Solan.