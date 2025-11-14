Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay High Court Asks CBI To File Reply By Nov 19
Noting that the CBI has not filed its reply in three consecutive hearings, the High court adjourned the hearing till 3 pm on November 19.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.
A special NIA court in Mumbai had rejected the bail plea of the accused in the case. The court was informed that the statements of the witnesses were of over 500 pages. Noting that the CBI has not filed its reply in three consecutive hearings, the High court adjourned the hearing till 3 pm on November 19, directing the investigating agency to submit all documents by then.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the High Court that the CBI will not appeal against its verdict in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Sohrabuddin's brother Rubabuddin Shaikh had challenged the December 2018 verdict of a special CBI court in the High Court.
The petition was heard before a bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. In September, the High Court had directed the prosecution to submit a list of witnesses whose testimonies were not properly recorded in the case.
Sohrabuddin and his wife were killed in November 2005 in Ahmedabad in an alleged encounter. Prajapati, suspected to be a key witness, was also allegedly killed later.
The CBI charge sheet filed in 2010 had several high-profile names, including then Gujarat home minister Amit Shah.
