Sohrabuddin Fake Encounter Case: Bombay High Court Asks CBI To File Reply By Nov 19

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

A special NIA court in Mumbai had rejected the bail plea of the accused in the case. The court was informed that the statements of the witnesses were of over 500 pages. Noting that the CBI has not filed its reply in three consecutive hearings, the High court adjourned the hearing till 3 pm on November 19, directing the investigating agency to submit all documents by then.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the High Court that the CBI will not appeal against its verdict in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. Sohrabuddin's brother Rubabuddin Shaikh had challenged the December 2018 verdict of a special CBI court in the High Court.