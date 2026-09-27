Additional SP Detained BY ACB After Middleman Caught Taking Bribe In Rajasthan
A middleman, was caught for taking the bribe, reportedly claimed that he received the money on behalf of Additional SP Mukesh Kumar Soni.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Balotra: An Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rajasthan Police was detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning after a middleman was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore here on Saturday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Special Operations Group (SOG), Mukesh Kumar Soni, was detained by the Udaipur Intelligence Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after the middleman claimed that he accepted the bribe on behalf of Soni.
The middleman, identified as Sajjan Singh (59), was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe at the complainant's factory.
ASP Mukesh Kumar Soni, posted in Udaipur, was detained from his residence in Balotra district after his role was found suspicious, he said.
ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the bureau received a confidential complaint on September 23 in which it was alleged that a large sum of money was being demanded in connection with the high-profile Udaipur Municipal Corporation land fraud case. The complainant alleged that Soni had demanded Rs 2 crore for providing relief to people arrested in the case and assured that they would not be made accused in other cases. Soni had also allegedly promised to return certain documents recovered from their houses during arrests but not formally seized, Gupta said.
The complainant said that Sajjan Singh was sent to collect the money on behalf of Soni.
This operation was carried out under the suprvision of ACB Additional Director General (ADG) Smita Srivastava and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr. Rameshwar Singh. Currently, ACB sleuths are conducting intensive interrogation of both accused. Officials state that an FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and in this connection and further legal action is proceeding rapidly.
The ACB said a case has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigaion in continuing.
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