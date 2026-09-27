ETV Bharat / state

Additional SP Detained BY ACB After Middleman Caught Taking Bribe In Rajasthan

The middleman claimed that he accepted the bribe on behalf of ASP Mukesh Kumar Soni. ( ETV Bharat )

Balotra: An Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rajasthan Police was detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning after a middleman was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 crore here on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Special Operations Group (SOG), Mukesh Kumar Soni, was detained by the Udaipur Intelligence Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after the middleman claimed that he accepted the bribe on behalf of Soni. The middleman, identified as Sajjan Singh (59), was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe at the complainant's factory. ASP Mukesh Kumar Soni, posted in Udaipur, was detained from his residence in Balotra district after his role was found suspicious, he said.