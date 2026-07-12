ETV Bharat / state

Software Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Dies By Suicide In Gurugram

Gurugram: A software engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death before killing himself at Sector-55 in Haryana's Gurugram.

Police said after committing the crime, the accused jumped in front of a train near Garhi railway station and ended his life. The deceased have been identified as Shrestha Malik and his girlfriend Ishaka.

According to preliminary information from the police, Shrestha and Ishaka had known each other for a long time. On Saturday, Ishaka arrived at Shrestha's flat in Sector 55. An argument ensued, and escalated to the point where Shrestha lost his temper. He stabbed Ishaka repeatedly with a knife kept in the room. Ishaka collapsed, covered in blood, and died on the spot, said police.

This horrific murder came to light when Ishaka's family made several phone calls to her. When they received no response, they informed the police, fearing something untoward had happened. When the police opened the door of the flat in Sector 55, they found Ishaka's blood-soaked body lying on the floor.