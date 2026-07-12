Software Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Dies By Suicide In Gurugram
Shrestha Malik killed Ishaka and then jumped in front of a train near Garhi railway station to end his life.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Gurugram: A software engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death before killing himself at Sector-55 in Haryana's Gurugram.
Police said after committing the crime, the accused jumped in front of a train near Garhi railway station and ended his life. The deceased have been identified as Shrestha Malik and his girlfriend Ishaka.
According to preliminary information from the police, Shrestha and Ishaka had known each other for a long time. On Saturday, Ishaka arrived at Shrestha's flat in Sector 55. An argument ensued, and escalated to the point where Shrestha lost his temper. He stabbed Ishaka repeatedly with a knife kept in the room. Ishaka collapsed, covered in blood, and died on the spot, said police.
This horrific murder came to light when Ishaka's family made several phone calls to her. When they received no response, they informed the police, fearing something untoward had happened. When the police opened the door of the flat in Sector 55, they found Ishaka's blood-soaked body lying on the floor.
While the police were still trying to solve the mystery of the murder, they received another tip-off from the Government Railway Police.
The Government Railway Police reported that a young man had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near Garhi railway station. Police later established his identity of the deceased through the mobile phone recovered from him, linking the railway death with the murder case.
Preliminary findings revealed that the woman had started living with the man at the PG accommodation three days before the incident. Police have taken possession of the bodies of both Shrestha and Ishaka and sent them for postmortem. The forensic team has collected numerous evidence and proof from the spot. Shrestha was a resident of Chhattisgarh and worked for a company in Gurugram.
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