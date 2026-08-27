ETV Bharat / state

Software Engineer Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Girlfriend's 'Murder' In United States

Agra: The Hyderabad Police have arrested a software engineer who had allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend in the US and had been absconding after the crime.

The police arrested Arjun Sharma from the Shankar Green Apartments in Kahrai in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Nikita Godishala, in Howard County, Maryland.

Twenty-seven-year-old Hyderabad resident Godishala was allegedly stabbed to death between December 31, 2025 and January 2, 2026. After the murder, the accused had complained that Godishala had gone missing, but her body was later recovered inside a suitcase in his apartment.

The accused had fled to India after the crime. A case had been registered against him in Hyderabad by the victim's father. The arrest was made in Agra, and the accused was produced before the Patiala House Court. The action came after an extradition request was placed by the US.

The Hyderabad Police had arrived in Agra two days ago to arrest the accused, who is a suspect in another case registered at the Lalaguda police station in Hyderabad.

The Lalaguda police had issued a notice and secured a non-bailable warrant from the Patiala House Court against the absconding accused. The Hyderabad and Agra police made the arrest in a joint raid.