Society Needs To Introspect On Violence: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Muzaffarpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat on Monday said society needs to introspect on the incidents of violence and internal conflicts across the country.

"Every soldier who is martyred on the border is an Indian. But society also needs to introspect on the violence and internal conflicts occurring within the country. Republic Day gives us the message to move forward with harmony, abandoning mutual animosity, " he said at a Republic Day event at Madhukar Niketan, the North Bihar provincial office of the RSS, at Kalambagh Chowk in Muzaffarpur.

Bhagwat said prosperity, happiness and peace automatically prevail in places with zero internal conflicts and tension. "The Constitution not only grants rights to citizens but also reminds them of their duties. We should also instil these values ​​in our children," he added.

He said the Constitution guides our conduct, and every citizen should abide by the rules and laws. "If a law seems unjust, efforts should be made to change it through the constitutional process, but as long as the law exists, obedience to it is mandatory. The state and society together contribute to the progress of the country. India is renowned worldwide as a glorious democracy. We all have to work together to make India the leader of the world," said the RSS chief.