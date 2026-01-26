Society Needs To Introspect On Violence: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Addressing a Republic Day event in North Bihar, he said the occasion gives us the message to move forward with harmony by abandoning mutual animosity.
Muzaffarpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat on Monday said society needs to introspect on the incidents of violence and internal conflicts across the country.
"Every soldier who is martyred on the border is an Indian. But society also needs to introspect on the violence and internal conflicts occurring within the country. Republic Day gives us the message to move forward with harmony, abandoning mutual animosity, " he said at a Republic Day event at Madhukar Niketan, the North Bihar provincial office of the RSS, at Kalambagh Chowk in Muzaffarpur.
Bhagwat said prosperity, happiness and peace automatically prevail in places with zero internal conflicts and tension. "The Constitution not only grants rights to citizens but also reminds them of their duties. We should also instil these values in our children," he added.
He said the Constitution guides our conduct, and every citizen should abide by the rules and laws. "If a law seems unjust, efforts should be made to change it through the constitutional process, but as long as the law exists, obedience to it is mandatory. The state and society together contribute to the progress of the country. India is renowned worldwide as a glorious democracy. We all have to work together to make India the leader of the world," said the RSS chief.
Explaining the significance of the tricolour, Bhagwat said the saffron symbolises sacrifice, dynamism and India's 'Sanatan' culture, white represents purity of thought, and green signifies progress, prosperity and continuous development. He added that the Ashoka Chakra at the centre reflects that all progress should be guided by dharma. "The framers of the Constitution linked religion to social life. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar also discussed the relationship between religion and the Constitution in detail in his speeches," he said further.
Bhagwat said some rules are not written but are passed down from generation to generation through traditions that teach discipline and morality to society, like respecting elders and adhering to social norms.
After hoisting the Tricolour, he held a meeting with RSS leaders in North Bihar and provided intellectual guidance, where a large number of RSS workers and office-bearers were present.
On population control, he said no one has stopped the Hindu community from having three children and that there is no need to declare the country a Hindu nation. "No one has stopped the Hindu community from having three children. The government also talks about 2-1 children. There is no need to declare the country a Hindu nation, because it is already a Hindu nation. India has diversity, not division,” he added.
