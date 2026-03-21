ETV Bharat / state

Social Welfare Officer Ends Life In Office, Blames Senior Colleague

Tumakuru: A social welfare department officer allegedly died by suicide at his office in this district after accusing his senior colleague of harassment, police said on Saturday. The deceased Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the social welfare department office in Pavagada town on Friday, they added.

Before taking the extreme step, the taluk-level officer of the department recorded a selfie video on his mobile phone, alleging that he was driven to the decision due to the harassment by Joint Director Krishnappa. Mallikarjun was a native of Gundarlahalli in Pavagada, they said.

In the video, he also said that his mother, wife and children had taken good care of him. He claimed that God and the law would punish his senior colleague for his actions.