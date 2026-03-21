Social Welfare Officer Ends Life In Office, Blames Senior Colleague
The deceased Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the social welfare department office in Pavagada town in Karnataka.
By PTI
Published : March 21, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Tumakuru: A social welfare department officer allegedly died by suicide at his office in this district after accusing his senior colleague of harassment, police said on Saturday. The deceased Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the social welfare department office in Pavagada town on Friday, they added.
Before taking the extreme step, the taluk-level officer of the department recorded a selfie video on his mobile phone, alleging that he was driven to the decision due to the harassment by Joint Director Krishnappa. Mallikarjun was a native of Gundarlahalli in Pavagada, they said.
In the video, he also said that his mother, wife and children had taken good care of him. He claimed that God and the law would punish his senior colleague for his actions.
Based on a complaint filed by Mallikarjun's family and the selfie video, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the Joint Director, and the matter is under investigation, a senior police officer said.
Citing preliminary findings, the officer said the Joint Director had recently initiated an inquiry against the deceased, who was due to retire in just 10 days. It could have affected his pension and other work-related matters.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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