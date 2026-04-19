ETV Bharat / state

Social Media Reel On Ambedkar Triggers Protests In Chhattisgarh, Woman Held For Offensive Remarks

Durg: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly posting an offensive comment on B R Ambedkar, which triggered protests among his followers and members of the Buddhist community in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai and Raipur on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, several people gathered at the Bhilai Nagar Kotwali police station, raising loud slogans and demanding action against the woman.

According to members of the Buddhist community, a young woman from Bhilai made a reel on Instagram with offensive comments about Ambedkar. "The remarks are offensive and we demand action be taken against her," a member said, adding that such incidents sow discord within society and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. During the protests, police deployment had to be enhanced to ensure the situation remained under control.

Similar protests also took place in Raipur, where office bearers of the Bharatiya Buddha Mahasabha reached the Civil Lines police station in Raipur to register their complaint and submitted a memorandum to the police.