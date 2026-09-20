ETV Bharat / state

Social Media Influencer Rakhi Sikarwar Arrested For Allegedly Spreading Caste Enmity In Madhya Pradesh

Morena: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a social media influencer, Rakhi Sikarwar, from Morena district of the state for allegedly posting offensive videos on Facebook that promoted caste- and gender-based enmity, officials said on Sunday.

Vishnu Singh Tomar, the District President of Karni Sena, filed the complaint after Sikarwar’s video circulated on social media. The video, Tomar alleged, contained objectionable comments about various castes, communities and women.

According to the FIR, the influencer Sikarwar had long been posting videos containing objectionable comments and abusive language targeting various castes and social groups on social media platforms.