Social Media Influencer Rakhi Sikarwar Arrested For Allegedly Spreading Caste Enmity In Madhya Pradesh
Sikarwar allegedly posted offensive videos against some castes and women, reports OP Gole.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Morena: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a social media influencer, Rakhi Sikarwar, from Morena district of the state for allegedly posting offensive videos on Facebook that promoted caste- and gender-based enmity, officials said on Sunday.
Vishnu Singh Tomar, the District President of Karni Sena, filed the complaint after Sikarwar’s video circulated on social media. The video, Tomar alleged, contained objectionable comments about various castes, communities and women.
According to the FIR, the influencer Sikarwar had long been posting videos containing objectionable comments and abusive language targeting various castes and social groups on social media platforms.
The complainant alleged that Sikarwar's post could disrupt social and religious harmony. He noted that Sikarwar had previously been accused of using derogatory language against other sections of society on social media. "Her posts attempted to incite animosity between upper castes and Dalits. Such content could undermine social harmony and escalate caste-based tensions," Tomar said.
Gaurav Chaturvedi, a social activist from Morena city and District President of the Congress's RTI wing, also demanded action against Sikarwar in the matter.
Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Sikarwar and arrested her. "An FIR has been registered against Rakhi Sikarwar, and the matter is under investigation," said Jaideep Bhadauria, Station House Officer (SHO) of Porsa.
He said that Sikarwar's social media post and related facts were being examined. "Further legal action will be taken once the probe is complete,” Bhadauria added.
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