ETV Bharat / state

Social Media Influencer Nisha Chauhan Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Husband In Meerut

Meerut: Popular social media influencer and beautician Nisha Chauhan was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday morning. The accused later attempted to end his own life by attacking himself with the same knife and is currently undergoing treatment under police custody.

The incident took place around 6 am in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station limits. According to police and local residents, a heated argument broke out between Nisha Chauhan, 40, and her husband Pradeep over an undisclosed issue.

As the dispute escalated, Pradeep allegedly lost his temper, dragged Nisha out of the bedroom into the hall and repeatedly stabbed her with a sharp knife. She suffered multiple deep injuries to her neck and other parts of her body and died on the spot due to excessive blood loss.

After allegedly killing his wife, Pradeep reportedly turned the knife on himself, inflicting several injuries to his neck and abdomen in an apparent suicide attempt. He collapsed at the scene and was later rushed to the district hospital, where he remains in critical condition.