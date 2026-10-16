ETV Bharat / state

'Social Media For Social Service': YouTubers' Group Helps People In Need In Odisha's Balasore

Members of Seva Paribara ( ETV Bharat )

Balasore: A group of YouTubers in Odisha's Balasore use a portion of their social media earnings to help those in need.

The group which goes by the name 'Seva Paribara' came to the aid of Chakradhar Majhi, who was rendered immobile after losing a leg due to cancer. Chakradhar's wife Parvati died of heart attack and it plunged him into deep financial distress. However, Seva Paribara from Soro block of the district came to Chakradhar's aid and gave him a month's ration and financial assistance.

Seva Paribara has helped over 20 people in dire straits and their assistance ranges from cremation of bodies and financial assistance for treatment of ailments. The group also conducts blood donation, tree plantation and cleanliness campaigns regularly. YouTuber and Seva Paribara founder Sanjay Nayak said during Rath Yatra, the members helped police in crowd control and distributed water and buttermilk to devotees. "Pleased with our service, the Rath Yatra Committee presented us a certificate of appreciation," he said. Nayak said he started the group on January 15 this year along with Gaurishankar Singh and Sanjay Das. The group now has over 100 members who earn by posting videos of their work on social media including YouTube and Facebook. The group earned huge praise for hosting the funeral of a homeless elderly man. Nayak said he got to know of Chakradhar's plight and arranged the funeral of his wife. Ganesh Majhi, a relative of Chakradhar said, "Chakradhar Majhi had to have his leg amputated due to cancer. Later, his wife Parvati Majhi died of a heart attack. The family was faced with a critical financial issue. It was then that Seva Paribara came to the family's rescue." A member of Seva Paribara consoling a girl who lost a loved one and is in need of assistance (ETV Bharat)