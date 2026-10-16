'Social Media For Social Service': YouTubers' Group Helps People In Need In Odisha's Balasore
The group helps people in distress and also organises blood donation and tree plantation campaigns, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Balasore: A group of YouTubers in Odisha's Balasore use a portion of their social media earnings to help those in need.
The group which goes by the name 'Seva Paribara' came to the aid of Chakradhar Majhi, who was rendered immobile after losing a leg due to cancer. Chakradhar's wife Parvati died of heart attack and it plunged him into deep financial distress. However, Seva Paribara from Soro block of the district came to Chakradhar's aid and gave him a month's ration and financial assistance.
Seva Paribara has helped over 20 people in dire straits and their assistance ranges from cremation of bodies and financial assistance for treatment of ailments. The group also conducts blood donation, tree plantation and cleanliness campaigns regularly.
YouTuber and Seva Paribara founder Sanjay Nayak said during Rath Yatra, the members helped police in crowd control and distributed water and buttermilk to devotees. "Pleased with our service, the Rath Yatra Committee presented us a certificate of appreciation," he said.
Nayak said he started the group on January 15 this year along with Gaurishankar Singh and Sanjay Das. The group now has over 100 members who earn by posting videos of their work on social media including YouTube and Facebook. The group earned huge praise for hosting the funeral of a homeless elderly man.
Nayak said he got to know of Chakradhar's plight and arranged the funeral of his wife. Ganesh Majhi, a relative of Chakradhar said, "Chakradhar Majhi had to have his leg amputated due to cancer. Later, his wife Parvati Majhi died of a heart attack. The family was faced with a critical financial issue. It was then that Seva Paribara came to the family's rescue."
The group also provided much-needed financial assistance to Arun Mallick, a silicosis patient of Kesharipur panchayat in Soro. The group helped Laxmidhar Jena, a silicosis patient from Dalingia village Bahanaga block, and Sunita Jena, a chronic kidney disease patient from Nizampur village, Remuna block.
Mallick, a stone worker worked in Gujarat and Rajasthan and was initially diagnosed with tuberculosis and later with silicosis. He has been suffering from silicosis for the last five years and was struggling for treatment. He was being treated at Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar, but due to lack of funds, he underwent treatment in Cuttack. Seva Paribara came to know of his plight and provided him financial assistance, clothes and rations.
Along with public service, the group also performs several tasks aimed at protecting the environment. The members of Seva Paribara planted 52 trees at Shirapur village on August 2, 20 in Manipur panchayat on August 9 and 40 in Sindhua Dam area on September 6. The group has also planted several palm trees which help in preventing lightning strikes.
Many women have joined 'Seva Paribara’. Saraswati Khuntia of the group said, “Service of mankind is service of God. We earn from social media and spend a portion of it on social work."
Another member Saraswati Dhal said, "I am a housewife. I post videos on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and whatever I earn, howsoever meagre it may be, I spend it on social work." Nayak said the members of the group are keen on helping those in need and go out of their way to assist those in need.
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