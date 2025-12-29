Snowfall Expected In Uttarakhand On New Year's Day
The IMD said snowfall is expected in areas located above the height of 3,200 metres in the state.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
Dehradun: Tourists visiting Uttarakhand are in for a treat as the state is expected to receive snowfall on New Year's day.
According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain and snowfall are expected in some parts of the state and higher altitudes on December 31, January 1 and 2. According to weather forecast, snowfall is expected in areas located above the height of 3,200 meters. The IMD said light snowfall is expected in the higher areas of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. Light rain is expected in the lower and mid-mountain areas.
On the other hand, due to dense fog in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, temperatures are being recorded below normal both during day and night. The maximum daytime temperature in the districts remains approximately 5 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts. Meanwhile, clear weather and sunshine in the hilly districts have led to slightly higher-than-normal daytime temperatures. However, the cold effect persists in the mornings and evenings.
In the coming days, fog may also affect Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, as well as some areas of Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, and Champawat. The Meteorological Department stated that there is no possibility of rain or snowfall in the state in the first week after January 2.
December was a dry month in Uttarakhand even as rainfall was recorded in some parts of the state in October, but subsequent rainfall figures in November and December were extremely disappointing.
According to Meteorological Department records, the state typically receives an average of 14 mm of rainfall in December, but this year the figure was not met.
