Snowfall Expected In Uttarakhand On New Year's Day

Dehradun: Tourists visiting Uttarakhand are in for a treat as the state is expected to receive snowfall on New Year's day.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain and snowfall are expected in some parts of the state and higher altitudes on December 31, January 1 and 2. According to weather forecast, snowfall is expected in areas located above the height of 3,200 meters. The IMD said light snowfall is expected in the higher areas of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. Light rain is expected in the lower and mid-mountain areas.

On the other hand, due to dense fog in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, temperatures are being recorded below normal both during day and night. The maximum daytime temperature in the districts remains approximately 5 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts. Meanwhile, clear weather and sunshine in the hilly districts have led to slightly higher-than-normal daytime temperatures. However, the cold effect persists in the mornings and evenings.