Snowfall In Kashmir Revives Tourism After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall in the Kashmir valley has partially revived tourism which was severely hit after the Pahalgam attack in April last year.

Tourism stakeholders say that Gulmarg, which received two feet of snow, is seeing a rush of tourists and new bookings. “Tourists are showing a good response towards Gulmarg as a good number of bookings are on for Gulmarg,” Farooq Kuthoo, president Tour operator and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), told ETV Bharat.

According to the India Meteorological Department in Srinagar, the snowfall depth recorded in Gulmarg was 45 cm, 15 cm in Sonamarg and 17 cm Pahalgam on Friday when the Valley recorded the first heavy snowfall of the ongoing winter.

A view of snow clad landscape at Gulmarg (PTI)

Among the most sought after destinations from tourists, Gulmarg tops the list followed by Sonmarg and Pahalgam. “Pahalgam is receiving slightly lesser bookings and arrivals, while Sonmarg also sees an average response from the tourists after the snowfall,” Kuthoo said.

Gulmarg is among the prime skiing spots in the world and skiers from Europe arrive here during snow. The cable car (gondola) from Gulmarg to the Kongdoori and Apharwath peaks is also its major attraction besides heli-skiing.