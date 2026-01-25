Snowfall In Kashmir Revives Tourism After Pahalgam Attack
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who enjoyed skiing at the ski destination hoped that the fresh snowfall would attract more and more tourists to the valley.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Srinagar: Heavy snowfall in the Kashmir valley has partially revived tourism which was severely hit after the Pahalgam attack in April last year.
Tourism stakeholders say that Gulmarg, which received two feet of snow, is seeing a rush of tourists and new bookings. “Tourists are showing a good response towards Gulmarg as a good number of bookings are on for Gulmarg,” Farooq Kuthoo, president Tour operator and Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), told ETV Bharat.
According to the India Meteorological Department in Srinagar, the snowfall depth recorded in Gulmarg was 45 cm, 15 cm in Sonamarg and 17 cm Pahalgam on Friday when the Valley recorded the first heavy snowfall of the ongoing winter.
Among the most sought after destinations from tourists, Gulmarg tops the list followed by Sonmarg and Pahalgam. “Pahalgam is receiving slightly lesser bookings and arrivals, while Sonmarg also sees an average response from the tourists after the snowfall,” Kuthoo said.
Gulmarg is among the prime skiing spots in the world and skiers from Europe arrive here during snow. The cable car (gondola) from Gulmarg to the Kongdoori and Apharwath peaks is also its major attraction besides heli-skiing.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, a skier himself, rushed to Gulmarg today and expected the snowfall would entice tourists to rush here.
“We expect more tourists will come to Kashmir after the snowfall, although the delayed snowfall impacted tourism. Gulmarg has received two feet snowfall, and more snowfall is forecasted. We expect to start ski courses here,” Omar said.
The CM also said that Khelo India winter games will also be held now as they had to be postponed thrice last year.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also invited tourists to Kashmir after the snow. “On National Tourism Day, I invite people from across the world to visit J&K. Immerse yourselves in its breathtaking natural splendor & vibrant cultural tapestry. With its tranquil vistas & rich heritage J&K promises a journey that rejuvenates the spirit and inspires the soul,” Office of the LG wrote on X.
Shabir Bakshi, who runs a restaurant in Gulmarg, told ETV Bharat that there is a good rush of tourists from several states who are enjoying heli-skiing and gondola rides. “We are thankful to Allah for this snow. It has revived our business. We are seeing a huge rush of tourists in our restaurant. Hotels are also booked,” Bakshi said.
Tourism in Kashmir was on severe decline after the Pahalgam attack on tourists in April last year in which 25 non-local tourists and a local ponywala were shot dead. The attack dealt a blow to the tourism sector, following which the administration shut down major tourist destinations to ramp up their security.
Destinations like Yousmarg and Doodpathri, which also received heavy snowfall, are yet to be completely opened.
