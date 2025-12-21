Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rain In Plains End Dry Spell As 'Chilai Kalan' Begins In Kashmir
The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora in north Kashmir.
Srinagar: Light snowfall in higher reaches and rains in plains marked 'Chilai Kalan', the 40-day harshest period in Kashmir that began on Sunday.
The snow and rain have brought respite from the prolonged dry spell and freezing temperatures that prevailed over the Valley since the arrival of this winter season. It has also reduced the morning fog which disrupted smooth traffic and flight movement.
The Indian Meteorological Department said that Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Sonamarg in Ganderbal district and other higher altitudes like Sadhna Top in Kupwara, Peer Ki Gali in Shopian and Sinthan Top in Kokernag received light to moderate snowfall while the plains of the valley are receiving intermittent light rain.
Gulmarg, the ski paradise, was awaiting snow for the skiers as its snow-bound peaks attract heavy footfall of tourists during winter. The tourism stakeholders are hopeful of the increasing footfall.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed optimism that tourist footfall will increase after snowfall. The tourism sector has seen a drastic slow down in arrivals after the Pahalgam attack. “We can't sell a snowless Gulmarg,” Omar said.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has advised people in higher reaches to maintain caution and avoid travelling in slippery and landslide prone areas.
In view of the the snowfall and rainfall, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reviewed winter preparedness. Omar emphasised on timely clearing of roads, supply of power, water as top priorities and called for pre-emptive deployment of men, machinery in vulnerable areas. “The chief minister also directed departments to ensure essential services during inclement weather,” an official spokesman said.
The Chief Minister also raised concerns regarding passenger facilities at Srinagar Airport during weather-related flight disruptions, especially as the bad weather coincides with the onset of the tourist season. He directed the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to coordinate with airport authorities to ensure better management of basic amenities, particularly sanitation within the terminal.
Omar expressed optimism about early operationalisation of Heli services for areas such as Kupwara and Bandipora where many areas remain snow bound and cut off due to snow accumulation.
The chief minister also stressed the need for heightened vigilance on the national highway to prevent landslides and ensure swift restoration and establishment of alternate routes in case of damage. “This is particularly important on NH-44, especially between Nashri and Udhampur, where we faced significant disruption earlier. Any heavy rain should not result in prolonged downtime on the National Highway,” he said.
●Few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora & Ganderbal may receive moderate to heavy snowfall particularly till today evn/night.
The traffic police on Saturday evening closed the Srinagar-Leh road and Mughal road which connects Kashmir with Poonch-Rajouri via Shopian after snowfall. “Fresh snowfall has commenced at Sonamarg on Srinagar-Kargil road. The general public is advised not to travel on SSG road without prior confirmation from TCU Srinagar or PCR Kargil,” a traffic police spokesman said. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is also open to traffic on both the sides though a light rainfall is occurring between Banihal and Ramban areas.
The 40-day 'Chilai Kalan' begins on December 21 and is characterised by severe cold and freezing temperatures.
