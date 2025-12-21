ETV Bharat / state

Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rain In Plains End Dry Spell As 'Chilai Kalan' Begins In Kashmir

Vehicles pass through a snow-covered valley after fresh snowfall on the first day of 'Chillai Kalan', in Gulmarg, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Light snowfall in higher reaches and rains in plains marked 'Chilai Kalan', the 40-day harshest period in Kashmir that began on Sunday.

The snow and rain have brought respite from the prolonged dry spell and freezing temperatures that prevailed over the Valley since the arrival of this winter season. It has also reduced the morning fog which disrupted smooth traffic and flight movement.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Sonamarg in Ganderbal district and other higher altitudes like Sadhna Top in Kupwara, Peer Ki Gali in Shopian and Sinthan Top in Kokernag received light to moderate snowfall while the plains of the valley are receiving intermittent light rain.

Gulmarg, the ski paradise, was awaiting snow for the skiers as its snow-bound peaks attract heavy footfall of tourists during winter. The tourism stakeholders are hopeful of the increasing footfall.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed optimism that tourist footfall will increase after snowfall. The tourism sector has seen a drastic slow down in arrivals after the Pahalgam attack. “We can't sell a snowless Gulmarg,” Omar said.