Snowfall Fear Triggers Shutdown: Manali–Leh Highway Closed for Tourists from November 20

Kullu: In view of the biting cold and snowfall in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the Manali-Leh road will be closed for tourists. The approximately 435-kilometer Manali-Leh road, connecting Delhi to Leh, Ladakh, will be officially closed to vehicles from November 20. The Lahaul-Spiti administration has issued an official notification regarding this.

Motorists will now be able to travel on the Keylong-Leh road only next year. This road is closed due to heavy snowfall during winter. Although the BRO restored the Manali-Keylong road during winter, the Keylong-Leh road will not be restored after November 20.

The Border Roads Organisation's 70 RCC has sent a letter to the Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu administrations regarding the possibility of heavy snowfall and dangerous conditions such as black icing on the road.

On Monday, the Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner issued a notification regarding the road closure. In such a situation, the road will be reopened for traffic only after the snow melts in May-June next year.