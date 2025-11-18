Snowfall Fear Triggers Shutdown: Manali–Leh Highway Closed for Tourists from November 20
BRO sent a letter to the Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu administrations regarding possibility of heavy snowfall and dangerous conditions such as black icing on the road.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 10:14 PM IST
Kullu: In view of the biting cold and snowfall in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, the Manali-Leh road will be closed for tourists. The approximately 435-kilometer Manali-Leh road, connecting Delhi to Leh, Ladakh, will be officially closed to vehicles from November 20. The Lahaul-Spiti administration has issued an official notification regarding this.
Motorists will now be able to travel on the Keylong-Leh road only next year. This road is closed due to heavy snowfall during winter. Although the BRO restored the Manali-Keylong road during winter, the Keylong-Leh road will not be restored after November 20.
The Border Roads Organisation's 70 RCC has sent a letter to the Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu administrations regarding the possibility of heavy snowfall and dangerous conditions such as black icing on the road.
On Monday, the Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner issued a notification regarding the road closure. In such a situation, the road will be reopened for traffic only after the snow melts in May-June next year.
The BRO has requested the Lahaul-Spiti administration to stop all vehicular movement on the Jingjingber to Sarchu, Gulaba to Rohtang, and Gramphoo to Losar routes after November 20th. The organisation has clarified that if any vehicle or person gets stranded on these routes after the stipulated period, the BRO will not be responsible for their rescue. However, in case of emergency, limited movement may be allowed based on the administration's permission and BRO's input.
"Following the BRO's recommendation, a notification has been issued officially closing the Manali-Leh road from November 20. Travelers are requested to follow the instructions issued by the administration," Kiran Bhadana, DC, Lahaul-Spiti, said.
Water-freezing on the roads begins
The water-freezing on the roads begins in the third week of November. This increases the risk of slippery conditions and accidents. As the cold increases, streams and waterfalls also begin to freeze. Currently, due to clear weather, limited vehicular traffic is continuing on the Manali-Leh and Gramphoo-Losar routes, but future snowfall could make conditions difficult, authorities said. In light of this situation, the administration has decided to officially close the Manali-Leh road.