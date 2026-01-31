ETV Bharat / state

Snowfall Brings More Tourists To Manali As Volvo Bus Service Resumes

Kullu: Following the snowfall, a large number of tourists have started thronging various tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh. Volvo bus service from Delhi has resumed in Manali, the tourist town of the Kullu district, after a week, bringing considerable relief to the locals, as torism sector is upbeat over the fresh tourist arrivals, expecting more footfalls.

Deputy Superintendent of Police KD Sharma said, "All Volvo and other buses operating on daily routes have been permitted to travel from the Right Bank route to the Manali bus stand. This arrangement will depend on the weather conditions. In case of heavy rain, snowfall, slippery conditions or reduced visibility, this arrangement may be temporarily altered or suspended, keeping in mind the safety of the passengers."

A large number of tourists are heading to Manali enjoy the snow, for which the administration has cleared the path up to the Solang Nala road. However, only four-wheelers are allowed to ply on the road.