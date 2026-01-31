Snowfall Brings More Tourists To Manali As Volvo Bus Service Resumes
DSP KD Sharma said all Volvo and other buses operating on daily routes have been permitted to travel from the Right Bank route to Manali.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Kullu: Following the snowfall, a large number of tourists have started thronging various tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh. Volvo bus service from Delhi has resumed in Manali, the tourist town of the Kullu district, after a week, bringing considerable relief to the locals, as torism sector is upbeat over the fresh tourist arrivals, expecting more footfalls.
Deputy Superintendent of Police KD Sharma said, "All Volvo and other buses operating on daily routes have been permitted to travel from the Right Bank route to the Manali bus stand. This arrangement will depend on the weather conditions. In case of heavy rain, snowfall, slippery conditions or reduced visibility, this arrangement may be temporarily altered or suspended, keeping in mind the safety of the passengers."
A large number of tourists are heading to Manali enjoy the snow, for which the administration has cleared the path up to the Solang Nala road. However, only four-wheelers are allowed to ply on the road.
Sharma said necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned departments and traffic police to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow. "All bus drivers and conductors are requested to use only the Kullu-Manali Highway (National Highway (3) and strictly follow traffic rules and instructions issued by the police and administration from time to time," he added.
Jaswant Thakur, a tourist operator, said, "The valley was experiencing a dry spell from October to January. The mountains here were barren, and tourists had to travel up to the Shinku La pass in the Lahaul valley to see the snow. This caused significant inconvenience to tourists, and the tourism business in Manali had declined considerably. Now, there is four-five feet of snow in various spots in Manali. We urge tourists to make advance hotel bookings to avoid any difficulties upon arrival.
