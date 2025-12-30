Snowfall Breathes New Life Into Kashmir's Winter Tourism; Hotels Fill Up Ahead Of New Year’s Eve
Recent snowfall at the tourist destinations coupled with prediction for more precipitation on New Year has sparked rush for hotel bookings.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST
Srinagar: The recent snowfall has breathed new life into Kashmir's winter tourism, with another spell of snow forecast around New Year’s Eve adding momentum to the seasonal rush. Hotels in Gulmarg and Pahalgam are fully booked for the vacation, while reservations for hotels and houseboats in Srinagar have surged sharply.
Fresh snowfall across higher reaches and prominent tourist destinations has transformed the Valley into a winter spectacle, drawing domestic tourists in large numbers. North Kashmir's ski resort Gulmarg has emerged as the biggest beneficiary, with hotels reporting nearly 100 percent occupancy for the New Year period following the first major snowfall of the season last week.
“The snowfall has had a very positive and significant impact on winter tourism. All hotels in Gulmarg are sold out. We were not expecting such a rush, but tourist inflow has surpassed our expectations,” said Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, Former president of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK).
Kuthoo said the snowfall has also triggered a rise in enquiries for January and February. “Many travellers who had delayed their winter plans are now booking again. These are encouraging signs for the industry,” he said.
Hoteliers say the change in weather has played a decisive role in improving sentiment. Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, a hotelier in Gulmarg, said hesitation among tourists had given way to enthusiasm after the snowfall. “Snowfall has completely changed the mood of travellers. With another spell expected around New Year’s Eve, prospects for the rest of the winter look promising,” he said.
In Srinagar, houseboats and hotels are preparing for a busy New Year as bookings continue to surge. Snowfall has added to the Valley’s appeal, pushing up demand for accommodation on Dal Lake and across the city over the past week. Tourism stakeholders say advance reservations from domestic travellers, particularly families and young tourists, point to a positive winter season after months of cancellations.
Many houseboats and hotels have announced special New Year packages, including cultural programmes, traditional Kashmiri cuisine and bonfire nights.
Hoteliers credit improved road connectivity, better flight schedules and enhanced security arrangements for restoring traveller confidence. Taxi operators, shikara owners and local traders say the expected footfall could provide a much-needed boost to winter livelihoods. “Winter tourism supports thousands of families. The rush we are seeing now has brought relief and hope,” said Abdul Rashid, a shikara owner at Dal Lake.
Officials say the revival comes after a fluctuating year for Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector. According to official data, the Kashmir region received around 1.48 lakh domestic tourists and 3,385 foreign visitors in January, followed by 1.43 lakh domestic and 4,116 foreign tourists in February. March saw 1.74 lakh domestic and 2,006 foreign arrivals, while April recorded about 1.75 lakh domestic and 4,145 foreign tourists before security concerns triggered a sharp slowdown.
Tourist arrivals dipped significantly in May, with just 18,246 domestic and 607 foreign visitors recorded, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Recovery started fromJune with 57,458 domestic and 844 foreign tourists, while July registered 98,424 domestic and 1,172 foreign arrivals. August recorded 62,430 domestic and 1,399 foreign tourists, followed by 31,878 domestic and 1,302 foreign visitors in September. October saw 58,853 domestic and 1,017 foreign arrivals, while November recorded 55,904 domestic and 849 foreign tourists. First fortnight of December has recorded 22,829 domestic and 519 foreign visitors.
Despite the disruptions, Jammu and Kashmir crossed over 1.58 crore tourist arrivals in 2025, driven largely by pilgrimage, leisure and adventure travel. Though the figure is marginally lower than the record 2.36 crore visitors registered in 2024, which included about 65,000 foreign tourists, officials say the overall footfall remains strong given the circumstances.
Director Tourism Kashmir Syed Qamar Sajad said winter tourism has witnessed a notable revival, particularly in Gulmarg, which continues to serve as the country’s premier winter sports destination.
“Winter tourism has seen a strong revival this season, and Gulmarg continues to be the winter games capital of the country, with occupancy levels comparable to previous peak years,” Sajad said.
He further said, "Fresh snowfall has renewed tourist confidence, and we are witnessing encouraging footfall across key destinations, particularly during the New Year period"
He also attributed the renewed interest to upgraded infrastructure, including Asia’s largest drag lift, and a growing focus on winter sports training. “Our focus remains on strengthening infrastructure, promoting winter sports and ensuring that tourism creates sustainable employment opportunities for local youth,” Sajad said.
The Tourism Department has also announced a 14-day integrated skiing programme across Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Doodhpathri to train young enthusiasts and promote winter sports culture. Officials say such initiatives aim to strengthen tourism resilience while creating employment opportunities for local youth.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate snowfall across many parts of Jammu and Kashmir from December 30, with higher reaches expected to receive fresh snow until January 1. Moderate snowfall is likely over parts of North and Central Kashmir, particularly along the Zojila–Drass axis, where accumulations of up to 10 inches are possible.
Authorities have warned of temporary disruptions to surface transport, including the closure of key mountain passes, and possible flight delays during the December 31 to January 1 period. Weather conditions are expected to improve from the afternoon of January 1, with dry weather likely to prevail for several days.
Tourism officials say arrangements are in place to ensure a safe and comfortable New Year for visitors.
