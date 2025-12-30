ETV Bharat / state

Snowfall Breathes New Life Into Kashmir's Winter Tourism; Hotels Fill Up Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

Srinagar: The recent snowfall has breathed new life into Kashmir's winter tourism, with another spell of snow forecast around New Year’s Eve adding momentum to the seasonal rush. Hotels in Gulmarg and Pahalgam are fully booked for the vacation, while reservations for hotels and houseboats in Srinagar have surged sharply.

Fresh snowfall across higher reaches and prominent tourist destinations has transformed the Valley into a winter spectacle, drawing domestic tourists in large numbers. North Kashmir's ski resort Gulmarg has emerged as the biggest beneficiary, with hotels reporting nearly 100 percent occupancy for the New Year period following the first major snowfall of the season last week.

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

“The snowfall has had a very positive and significant impact on winter tourism. All hotels in Gulmarg are sold out. We were not expecting such a rush, but tourist inflow has surpassed our expectations,” said Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, Former president of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK).

A view of fresh snowfall at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

Kuthoo said the snowfall has also triggered a rise in enquiries for January and February. “Many travellers who had delayed their winter plans are now booking again. These are encouraging signs for the industry,” he said.

Hoteliers say the change in weather has played a decisive role in improving sentiment. Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, a hotelier in Gulmarg, said hesitation among tourists had given way to enthusiasm after the snowfall. “Snowfall has completely changed the mood of travellers. With another spell expected around New Year’s Eve, prospects for the rest of the winter look promising,” he said.

In Srinagar, houseboats and hotels are preparing for a busy New Year as bookings continue to surge. Snowfall has added to the Valley’s appeal, pushing up demand for accommodation on Dal Lake and across the city over the past week. Tourism stakeholders say advance reservations from domestic travellers, particularly families and young tourists, point to a positive winter season after months of cancellations.

A shikara rows in the Dal lake at sunset on a cold winter day in Srinagar (AP)

Many houseboats and hotels have announced special New Year packages, including cultural programmes, traditional Kashmiri cuisine and bonfire nights.