Snowfall Blankets Peaks Around Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand as Temperatures Drop
Weather conditions changed across several parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday morning, including Chamoli district.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Chamoli: Weather conditions have changed once again in Uttarakhand, with snowfall reported on the high-altitude peaks surrounding Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district on Thursday morning. Cold winds have swept across the region, while fresh snow on the Nar-Narayan Mountain peaks has elevated the scenic beauty of the pilgrimage site.
Rainfall was also reported in the state capital, Dehradun, from the morning hours. Rain and cold winds led to a drop in temperatures, bringing back the chill.
While worshippers continued to offer prayers and seek blessings at the temple, the snow-covered peaks surrounding the shrine added to the natural beauty of the area.
The portals of Badrinath Temple will close for the winter season on November 16 at 9:37 PM. With the closing date approaching, pilgrims continue to arrive at the shrine to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal.
Devotees from different parts of India are visiting the temple during the final phase of the Char Dham Yatra. Religious activities, including prayers and devotional singing, continue at the shrine, with pilgrims eager to have darshan before the temple closes for the winter.
Temperatures are expected to feel colder in the high-altitude areas of Chamoli following the change in weather.
Pilgrims travelling to Badrinath have been advised to carry adequate warm clothing and plan their journeys according to weather conditions. Since weather can change rapidly in mountainous regions, travellers should also check road conditions and follow advisories issued by the local administration before proceeding.
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