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Snowfall Blankets Peaks Around Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand as Temperatures Drop

Snowfall Blankets Peaks Around Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand as Temperatures Drop ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli: Weather conditions have changed once again in Uttarakhand, with snowfall reported on the high-altitude peaks surrounding Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district on Thursday morning. Cold winds have swept across the region, while fresh snow on the Nar-Narayan Mountain peaks has elevated the scenic beauty of the pilgrimage site.

Rainfall was also reported in the state capital, Dehradun, from the morning hours. Rain and cold winds led to a drop in temperatures, bringing back the chill.

While worshippers continued to offer prayers and seek blessings at the temple, the snow-covered peaks surrounding the shrine added to the natural beauty of the area. The portals of Badrinath Temple will close for the winter season on November 16 at 9:37 PM. With the closing date approaching, pilgrims continue to arrive at the shrine to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal.