Snow, Rain Herald Onset Of Winter In Himachal Pradesh
The present spell of rain and snowfall is expected to continue till October 17, after which the weather will be clear
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Lahaul-Spiti: The weather has taken a turn in Himachal Pradesh with higher elevations of the state experiencing snowfall since Thursday morning. Rain has also been reported from several parts of the lower and foothill regions of the state. At some places, temperatures have dipped to below freezing point. This spell of precipitation has heralded the onset of winter in the hill state.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert on Thursday for rain, snowfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms for 10 districts barring Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
Snowfall in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti has brought vehicular movement to a standstill. High altitude areas including Shinkula Top, Baralacha La Top, Kunzum Top and others are experiencing continuous snowfall. Vehicular movement to these areas has been suspended as a precautionary measure, keeping in mind the safety of the tourists and the general public.
Keylong, Sissu, Koksar and the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Lahaul valley have been experiencing snowfall since morning, causing vehicles to skid on the roads.
Following the continuous snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, the Leh-Manali National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday beyond Darcha. The highway from Darcha to Shinkula has also been closed due to heavy snowfall.
According to the Lahaul-Spiti’s District Disaster Management Department, the Manali-Kaza road is also closed due to snowfall. The road to Udaipur is currently open. The administration has advised the public and tourists to avoid high altitude areas.
Lahaul Police stated that continuous snowfall in Koksar and Jispa areas is expected to make the roads slippery and pose a risk to vehicular movement. Consequently, the Police have temporarily suspended vehicular movement in higher elevations and advised residents in lower elevations to monitor weather conditions before travelling.
Lahaul-Spiti Police have appealed to the tourists and the general public to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather and to ensure they study road and weather conditions before travelling to higher elevations.
"Due to bad weather, everyone is requested to follow the traffic and weather advisories issued from time to time by the Police and the administration. Ensure compliance with the instructions of the Police personnel so that any untoward incident can be avoided," said KD Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Keylong.
The heavy snowfall has exacerbated the problems of horticulturists in the Lahaul Valley with the apple harvest season underway. The snowfall poses a risk to the trees laden with fruit and the apple crop being damaged. Orchardist Nirmal Chand explained that prolonged bad weather could cause difficulties in harvesting apples and transporting them.
He said that if such weather continues, apple harvesting could be affected. "Rain is also likely to cause bruising and deterioration in apple quality. This could impact crop sales and the profits of orchardists. Transporting apples to the road on time after harvest is crucial for orchardists. Continuous rain and snowfall in higher altitudes are expected to cause transportation problems," he said.
The cold has increased in the valley, forcing the people to wear warm clothing. "This change in weather has caused temperatures to drop and the cold to increase. Meanwhile, the inclement weather has increased the worries of orchardists. The apple crop is ready in the orchards. Apple harvesting is set to pick up pace in a few days. At this time, orchardists are worried about damage to their crops due to rain and snowfall," said a fruit grower, Rahul Kumar.
According to the IMD office at Shimla, this period of rain and snowfall is expected to continue till October 17, while the weather will be clear after October 18. The rain and snowfall have caused a significant drop in temperatures across the state.
Temperatures in higher altitudes have dropped below 0°Celcius, increasing the cold. Kukumseri recorded the lowest minimum of -0.4°C. Snowfall is also continuing on the Dhauladhar hills in Kangra.
Read More