ETV Bharat / state

Snow, Rain Herald Onset Of Winter In Himachal Pradesh

Traffic came to a standstill in Lahaul-Spiti following snowfall ( ETV Bharat )

Lahaul-Spiti: The weather has taken a turn in Himachal Pradesh with higher elevations of the state experiencing snowfall since Thursday morning. Rain has also been reported from several parts of the lower and foothill regions of the state. At some places, temperatures have dipped to below freezing point. This spell of precipitation has heralded the onset of winter in the hill state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert on Thursday for rain, snowfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms for 10 districts barring Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

Snowfall in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti has brought vehicular movement to a standstill. High altitude areas including Shinkula Top, Baralacha La Top, Kunzum Top and others are experiencing continuous snowfall. Vehicular movement to these areas has been suspended as a precautionary measure, keeping in mind the safety of the tourists and the general public. Keylong, Sissu, Koksar and the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Lahaul valley have been experiencing snowfall since morning, causing vehicles to skid on the roads. Following the continuous snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, the Leh-Manali National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday beyond Darcha. The highway from Darcha to Shinkula has also been closed due to heavy snowfall. According to the Lahaul-Spiti’s District Disaster Management Department, the Manali-Kaza road is also closed due to snowfall. The road to Udaipur is currently open. The administration has advised the public and tourists to avoid high altitude areas. Lahaul Police stated that continuous snowfall in Koksar and Jispa areas is expected to make the roads slippery and pose a risk to vehicular movement. Consequently, the Police have temporarily suspended vehicular movement in higher elevations and advised residents in lower elevations to monitor weather conditions before travelling. Lahaul-Spiti Police have appealed to the tourists and the general public to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather and to ensure they study road and weather conditions before travelling to higher elevations.