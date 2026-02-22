Snow Leopard, Rare Wildlife Captured On Camera In Uttarakhand's World Heritage Valley Of Flowers
The six-day intensive campaign utilised a mix of foot patrols, drones, and camera traps to monitor ecosystem and curb illegal activities during harsh winter months.
Chamoli: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department officials, during a high-altitude patrol in the World Heritage Valley of Flowers, captured a rare gallery of Himalayan wildlife, including the elusive snow leopard and the Himalayan serow.
The six-day intensive campaign, conducted by the Nanda Devi National Park administration, utilised a mix of foot patrols, drones, and camera traps to monitor the ecosystem and curb illegal activities during the harsh winter months. The team recorded a diverse range of species, including the snow leopard, common leopard, musk deer, and the state bird (Monal).
Divisional Forest Officer of Nanda Devi National Park, Abhimanyu said that the camera traps installed by the patrol team during this important operation have yielded encouraging results, with the activity of several rare wildlife species observed.
No evidence of encroachment or poaching found
During the inspection, aerial surveys were conducted using drones in the Valley of Flowers, Ghangaria, and Bhyundar areas. Drones also enabled monitoring of inaccessible areas where human access is difficult. Meanwhile, no evidence of illegal human activity, such as encroachment or poaching, was found during patrols and drone surveys within the park area.
With the valley set to open to tourists in June, the park authorities are now gearing up towards infrastructure and management of tourists. The major projects include the development of an online booking facility for hassle-free entry, renovation of the interpretation center, and development of creative thematic signage. In addition, there is a focus on capacity building for the Eco-Development Committees (EDC) to ensure that nature enthusiasts visiting the UNESCO site do not face any problems.