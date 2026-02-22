ETV Bharat / state

Snow Leopard, Rare Wildlife Captured On Camera In Uttarakhand's World Heritage Valley Of Flowers

Chamoli: Himachal Pradesh Forest Department officials, during a high-altitude patrol in the World Heritage Valley of Flowers, captured a rare gallery of Himalayan wildlife, including the elusive snow leopard and the Himalayan serow.

The six-day intensive campaign, conducted by the Nanda Devi National Park administration, utilised a mix of foot patrols, drones, and camera traps to monitor the ecosystem and curb illegal activities during the harsh winter months. The team recorded a diverse range of species, including the snow leopard, common leopard, musk deer, and the state bird (Monal).

Divisional Forest Officer of Nanda Devi National Park, Abhimanyu said that the camera traps installed by the patrol team during this important operation have yielded encouraging results, with the activity of several rare wildlife species observed.



No evidence of encroachment or poaching found