Snow-Clad Mountains, Clear Skies Spur Intensified Cold Wave In Kashmir; Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 8.6 Degrees Celsius

Icicles dangle from a cliff amid light snowfall, with vehicles and tourists along the roadside, in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir ( PTI )

Srinagar: Kashmir reeled under an intense spell of winter cold today, with Srinagar recording a biting minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg emerging as the coldest place in the Valley at minus 8.6 degrees, according to data from the Meteorological Centre. The sharp overnight chill pushed temperatures well below the seasonal average across most parts of the Kashmir region, triggering widespread frost and icy conditions on roads, rooftops and water bodies. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, which continues to attract tourists despite the cold, recorded the lowest minimum in the Valley. In south Kashmir, Pahalgam registered a minimum of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Shopian dipped to minus 6 degrees and Anantnag settled at minus 5.6 degrees. Pulwama recorded minus 5.4 degrees and Rafiabad in north Kashmir touched minus 5.5 degrees. Srinagar airport was even colder than the city center, logging a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. Tourists and photographers capture light snowfall along a stream amid a snow-covered landscape, in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI)