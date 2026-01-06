Snow-Clad Mountains, Clear Skies Spur Intensified Cold Wave In Kashmir; Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 8.6 Degrees Celsius
After fresh snowfall followed by clear skies in the valley, cold wave has returned across Kashmir with Srinagar freezing at minus 4 degrees Celsius.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 6, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir reeled under an intense spell of winter cold today, with Srinagar recording a biting minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg emerging as the coldest place in the Valley at minus 8.6 degrees, according to data from the Meteorological Centre.
The sharp overnight chill pushed temperatures well below the seasonal average across most parts of the Kashmir region, triggering widespread frost and icy conditions on roads, rooftops and water bodies. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, which continues to attract tourists despite the cold, recorded the lowest minimum in the Valley.
In south Kashmir, Pahalgam registered a minimum of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Shopian dipped to minus 6 degrees and Anantnag settled at minus 5.6 degrees. Pulwama recorded minus 5.4 degrees and Rafiabad in north Kashmir touched minus 5.5 degrees. Srinagar airport was even colder than the city center, logging a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.
Other areas of the Valley also shivered through a freezing night. Kupwara recorded minus 3.1 degrees, Baramulla minus 4 degrees, Budgam minus 3.9 degrees and Pampore minus 3 degrees. Kulgam was relatively less cold at minus 0.2 degrees, though still below the freezing point.
The cold conditions extended to the Jammu region, though temperatures there remained largely above zero. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Banihal and Batote hovered around 1.5 and 1.7 degrees respectively. Bhaderwah dipped to minus 2.2 degrees, while Rajouri recorded a freezing zero degree minimum. Jammu airport logged a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.
In Ladakh, Leh continued to remain in the grip of extreme cold, with the mercury plunging to minus 11.2 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has forecast the possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir today. From January 7 to January 18, weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, followed by generally cloudy conditions on January 19 and 20.
Officials said minimum temperatures are likely to fall further by two to three degrees Celsius below normal levels till January 10. A gradual rise of one to two degrees is expected thereafter, offering some relief from the prevailing cold wave.
