ETV Bharat / state

Snoring Nearly Ends Five-Year-Old Marriage: Madhya Pradesh Woman Seeks Divorce Over Husband's Disorder

Bhopal: In a rather bizarre episode reported from Madhya Pradesh, a woman sought divorce from her husband to end their five-year marriage solely over his snoring habit during sleep. Thanks to the timely counseling by a family counselor, the wife has changed her mind to live together with her husband.

The shocking case came to light in Bhopal where a five-year-old marriage was on the verge of breaking just because the wife was unable to sleep the whole night due to her husband's loud snoring.

Family counselor Rita Tuli had a tough time dealing with the unique case reported by the counseling center. The woman said that she had no complaints with her husband or her in-laws, except that the sound of snoring echoing in the room at night gave her sleepless nights. Initially the husband was not ready to accept this, due to which the dispute escalated and the wife sought divorce to get rid of his snoring.

Family Counselor Steps In

However, the counselor explained to both the parties and as a therapy, asked them to live separately for three months. The distance made the couple realize each other's importance. Ultimately they agreed that it was not right to end the marriage for a petty reason and both decided to live together again.