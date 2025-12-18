ETV Bharat / state

Sniffer Dog Leads Forest Team To Sarpanch’s House In Chhattisgarh Tiger Electrocution Case; 5 Arrested

Surajpur: The forest officials investigating the suspicious death of a tiger in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur forest range concluded that the big cat was electrocuted in a trap laid by poachers a few days ago. Five people, including a female village head, were arrested for their involvement in the wildlife crime.

DFO DP Sahu, who led the anti-poaching squad team to the spot, said after meticulously inspecting the site, forest department suspected that the tiger's death was not natural but caused by electrocution.

Forest Department's investigation also revealed that poachers had set up an electric trap in the forest to hunt wild boars. However, a tiger was caught in the trap that day. Poachers after arriving at the spot found the tiger dead.