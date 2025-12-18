Sniffer Dog Leads Forest Team To Sarpanch’s House In Chhattisgarh Tiger Electrocution Case; 5 Arrested
Forest Department's investigation also revealed that poachers had set up an electric trap in the forest to hunt wild boars.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 10:41 PM IST
Surajpur: The forest officials investigating the suspicious death of a tiger in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur forest range concluded that the big cat was electrocuted in a trap laid by poachers a few days ago. Five people, including a female village head, were arrested for their involvement in the wildlife crime.
DFO DP Sahu, who led the anti-poaching squad team to the spot, said after meticulously inspecting the site, forest department suspected that the tiger's death was not natural but caused by electrocution.
Forest Department's investigation also revealed that poachers had set up an electric trap in the forest to hunt wild boars. However, a tiger was caught in the trap that day. Poachers after arriving at the spot found the tiger dead.
Thereafter, the Forest Department team formed a six-member team to apprehend the culprits. According to Sahu, the investigation team sought the help of a dog squad to catch the culprits. The sniffer dog, which was pressed into service, ran straight to the house of the female village head.
Upon reaching the Sarpanch's main door, the dog started barking loudly. The members of the investigation team immediately called the woman and began searching her house. During the search, a tiger's claws and hair were found at her house.
During the interrogation, she revealed the names of four other people involved in the incident. The forest department team arrested all five, including the woman. Police said the poachers cut off the tiger's claws and hair to sell the items in high prices.