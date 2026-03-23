‘Sneha Setu’ Initiative Reunites 20 Missing Persons With Families In Odisha’s Jharsuguda
An initiative led by the district administration has helped reconnect abandoned and missing individuals with their families across states.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Jharsuguda: ‘Sneha Setu’, an initiative launched by Jharsuguda District Magistrate Junal Motiram Chauhan, has emerged as a ray of hope for abandoned and homeless individuals, helping them reunite with their families. The initiative, aimed at reconnecting people separated from their families, has facilitated the reunion of around 20 individuals in the past three-and-a-half months, officials said.
It all began during a routine visit by Chauhan to an old-age home, where he met an elderly woman, Vijayabhai Raghunath Yadav, who had been living there for nearly three years. She was originally from the Subhash Nagar area in Barshi, Maharashtra.
Chauhan decided to reunite her with her family and contacted his IAS batchmate Habib Narwade. A video appeal circulated on social media helped trace her family, and she was reunited with them on December 8, 2025. Encouraged by the success, the district administration continued the effort under the name ‘Sneha Setu’, focusing on reconnecting elderly and mentally ill individuals staying in rehabilitation centres and old age homes.
The programme is being implemented under the supervision of the District Social Security Officer (DSSO), with financial support from the District Mineral Fund (DMF). In another case, Gopichand Ghosh from Nadia district of West Bengal, who had been rescued by police nine years ago and rehabilitated at Mission Ashalok-1, was reunited with his family on December 25, 2025.
Similarly, Kaushalya Binayak Kuttermare, who was rescued by Kolabira police in 2022 from the Jagannath temple in Malidihi and later rehabilitated, was traced to Maharashtra and reunited with his family after efforts by the district administration.
An abandoned woman was also reunited with her family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, while Ram Prasad Kevat from Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh was handed over to his family on December 13, 2025, after coordination with local authorities.
The initiative also covered mentally ill individuals, including Ganesh Sharma from Gaya, Bihar, and Shyamlal Dhanbhar from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, who were reunited with their families on December 20, 2025. They were handed over to their families in the presence of the Minister for Law, Public Works and Excise, Jharsuguda MLA and Jharsuguda Collector.
Under the scheme, Badam Kangari from Jharkhand and Arul Chawade from Madhya Pradesh were also reunited with their families during the Dulduli-2026 celebrations. Chauhan said that more than 100 such individuals from outside the state are currently staying in old age homes and rehabilitation centres in the district, and efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their families.
He described ‘Sneha Setu’ as a “bridge of love” connecting people across states and said the happiness of those reunited with their families has been a major source of inspiration for continuing the initiative.
District Magistrate Kunal Motiram Chauhan described the initiative and said, "Sneha Setu is a bridge of love that connects Jharsuguda with other states, particularly Odisha. Many elderly and mentally challenged individuals from outside the state are residing in the old age home and rehabilitation centre here”.
“They wish to return home, but for various reasons, they are unable to do so. We have made an effort to assist them in going back. There are over 100 individuals from outside the state currently in the district, and 20 of them have already returned home. The joy they experienced upon reuniting with their families after many days has truly inspired me,” he added.
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