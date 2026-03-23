ETV Bharat / state

‘Sneha Setu’ Initiative Reunites 20 Missing Persons With Families In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: ‘Sneha Setu’, an initiative launched by Jharsuguda District Magistrate Junal Motiram Chauhan, has emerged as a ray of hope for abandoned and homeless individuals, helping them reunite with their families. The initiative, aimed at reconnecting people separated from their families, has facilitated the reunion of around 20 individuals in the past three-and-a-half months, officials said.

It all began during a routine visit by Chauhan to an old-age home, where he met an elderly woman, Vijayabhai Raghunath Yadav, who had been living there for nearly three years. She was originally from the Subhash Nagar area in Barshi, Maharashtra.

Chauhan decided to reunite her with her family and contacted his IAS batchmate Habib Narwade. A video appeal circulated on social media helped trace her family, and she was reunited with them on December 8, 2025. Encouraged by the success, the district administration continued the effort under the name ‘Sneha Setu’, focusing on reconnecting elderly and mentally ill individuals staying in rehabilitation centres and old age homes.

The programme is being implemented under the supervision of the District Social Security Officer (DSSO), with financial support from the District Mineral Fund (DMF). In another case, Gopichand Ghosh from Nadia district of West Bengal, who had been rescued by police nine years ago and rehabilitated at Mission Ashalok-1, was reunited with his family on December 25, 2025.

Similarly, Kaushalya Binayak Kuttermare, who was rescued by Kolabira police in 2022 from the Jagannath temple in Malidihi and later rehabilitated, was traced to Maharashtra and reunited with his family after efforts by the district administration.

An abandoned woman was also reunited with her family in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, while Ram Prasad Kevat from Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh was handed over to his family on December 13, 2025, after coordination with local authorities.