ETV Bharat / state

Snapped Live Wires Claim Five Lives Across Andhra Pradesh In Separate Incidents

From Left to Right -- Manga, Janaki and Venkateswarlu ( Eenadu )

Nathavaram/Bapatla/Mopidevi: Five people were killed in separate electrocution incidents in Andhra Pradesh after snapped power lines came into contact with people amid heavy rains early Thursday morning.

The deaths were reported from Nathavaram in Anakapalli district, Upparapalem in Bapatla district and Pedakallepalli in Krishna district.

In Nathavaram, a 28-year-old woman and her mother were electrocuted after a snapped wire fell into the courtyard of their house.

The deceased were identified as Janaki (28) and her mother Manga (55).

Janaki, hailing from Nathavaram, was married to Rongali Nagaraju of Tammayapalem. She had returned to her parental home for delivery and had given birth to a baby boy just 15 days ago.

Sources said, an earth wire snapped after coming into contact with service lines above her house and fell into the courtyard during heavy rain.

According to villagers, early Thursday morning, Janaki attempted to move the fallen wire with her foot, unaware that it was live. She suffered a severe electric shock and died.

Her mother Manga rushed to save her daughter but was also electrocuted and died.

Janaki's husband Nagaraju then attempted to remove the wire using a stick. He too suffered an electric shock and was critically injured. Locals suspected that the stick may have been wet because of the rain.

Nagaraju was shifted to Narsipatnam in a 108 ambulance for treatment.

Mother and Son Electrocuted in Bapatla

In another incident in Upparapalem, a mother and her son died after coming into contact with a snapped power line lying across the road.

Mudraboyina Ramadevi (51) was walking to her daughter Narasamma's house at around 5.15 AM when she came into contact with the fallen wire and was electrocuted, according to eye witnesses.