Snakebite Deaths: HC Asks Maharashtra Govt To Ensure Care For Tribal Students On Hunger Strike
Maharashtra tribal students have launched a hunger strike over the deaths of three girls due to snakebite at an ashram school in Gadchiroli district.
By PTI
Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the well-being of tribal students on a hunger strike across the state following the deaths of three girls from snakebites at an ashram school in Gadchiroli district.
Expressing concern over the protests, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad emphasised that it did not want any more young lives to be lost. The court was hearing a petition on students protesting the conditions in ashram schools in Maharashtra.
Tribal students across Maharashtra, especially the tribal belt, have launched a hunger strike over the death of three girls due to snakebite at an ashram school in Japtalai village of Gadchiroli district. Three more students of the school were also hospitalised.
"Take care of the students who have commenced a hunger fast pursuant to the death of three students due to snakebite," the court said.
It also directed the state government to take appropriate steps and measures to ensure that fasting students receive adequate and timely medical treatment.
"Ensure that doctors are available at all times and the students, if required, are admitted to hospitals to administer medical aid or food," the court said.
Advocate General Milind Sathe told the court that swift action has been taken by the government, and proactive steps and effective measures have been taken. The court posted the matter for further hearing on August 31.
There were 65 girls on the premises of the co-ed residential school, Anudanit Prathamik/Madhyamik Ashram Shala, in tribal-dominated Japtalai, when the snake bit six of them. While two died, another succumbed on the way to the hospital, and a fourth is critical and on ventilator support.
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