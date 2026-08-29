ETV Bharat / state

Snakebite Deaths: HC Asks Maharashtra Govt To Ensure Care For Tribal Students On Hunger Strike

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed the Maharashtra government to ensure the well-being of tribal students on a hunger strike across the state following the deaths of three girls from snakebites at an ashram school in Gadchiroli district.

Expressing concern over the protests, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad emphasised that it did not want any more young lives to be lost. The court was hearing a petition on students protesting the conditions in ashram schools in Maharashtra.

Tribal students across Maharashtra, especially the tribal belt, have launched a hunger strike over the death of three girls due to snakebite at an ashram school in Japtalai village of Gadchiroli district. Three more students of the school were also hospitalised.

"Take care of the students who have commenced a hunger fast pursuant to the death of three students due to snakebite," the court said.