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Snake Rescuer Dies After Cobra Bite While Filming Social Media Video In Odisha

The deceased, Tapan Kumar Pradhan, was a resident of Kanthapur village and regularly rescued snakes.

Odisha
The deceased, Tapan Kumar Pradhan, was a resident of Kanthapur village in Puri (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: A snake rescuer died after being bitten by a venomous cobra while filming a video with the snake in Kanthapur village under Puri Sadar police station limits in Odisha. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, reportedly due to a lack of caution while handling the snake for social media content.

The deceased, Tapan Kumar Pradhan, was a resident of Kanthapur village and regularly rescued snakes. According to reports, he had rescued a venomous cobra and taken it out of a plastic container to film a video with it.

While filming, Pradhan became distracted, which allowed the cobra to bite him first on a finger and then on his elbow.

Despite being bitten, Pradhan reportedly went to a hospital for treatment but left after a short stay without following the doctor's advice. He later died due to the effects of the venom.

Subhendu Mallik, founder of the Snake Helpline, said that rescuers should not become overconfident when handling the reptile. He said following safety measures is more important than creating reels for popularity on social media. He also informed that filming of snake-handling activities could also lead to legal action.

According to Mallik, medical treatment after a snakebite should be the priority over relying on superstitious practices.

Read More:

  1. Snake Bite Victim Exorcised Inside Palwal Civil Hospital, Video Goes Viral
  2. Three Students Die After Snakebite At Maharashtra Residential School
  3. Snake Bite Cases Rise In Rajasthan's Churu; Doctors Say No Need To Catch The Reptiles And Take Them To Hospital

TAGGED:

SNAKE RESCUER TAPAN KUMAR PRADHAN
COBRA BITE
SNAKE RESCUE SAFETY
SOCIAL MEDIA REELS
ODISHA SNAKEBITE DEATH

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