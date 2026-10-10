ETV Bharat / state

Snake Rescuer Dies After Cobra Bite While Filming Social Media Video In Odisha

The deceased, Tapan Kumar Pradhan, was a resident of Kanthapur village in Puri ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: A snake rescuer died after being bitten by a venomous cobra while filming a video with the snake in Kanthapur village under Puri Sadar police station limits in Odisha. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, reportedly due to a lack of caution while handling the snake for social media content.

The deceased, Tapan Kumar Pradhan, was a resident of Kanthapur village and regularly rescued snakes. According to reports, he had rescued a venomous cobra and taken it out of a plastic container to film a video with it.