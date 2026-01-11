Bitten By Snake, Man Walks Into Bihar Hospital With 3 Cobras To Get Himself Treated
Preparations are underway to hand over the three captured snakes to the forest department.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST|
Updated : January 11, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Rohtas: A government hospital in Bihar’s Sasaram was thrown into chaos on Saturday when a snake catcher arrived with three cobras, after one of them bit him.
The incident unfolded on Saturday, when Gautam Kumar, an expert snake catcher from Rajpur, rushed to Sadar Hospital in the district headquarters after being bitten by one of the snakes he had rescued. He panicked and, in a hurry, took the three snakes he had caught to the hospital.
When he took the three snakes out of the sack at the Trauma Centre of the hospital, chaos erupted. The patients, doctors, and staff were terrified to see the three 8 to 10-foot-long cobras. People then started running around in fear.
"I had rescued three snakes a few days ago. Today I was taking them to release them in the forest. As soon as I took them out to give them some air, a snake bit me. I brought the snakes to the Sadar Hospital to get myself treated," said the snake catcher.
Whenever he receives information about snakes, Gautam Kumar, known for his expertise in catching them, goes to the location, captures them, and later releases them safely back into the forest. According to hospital sources, Kumar is currently in good health as doctors are treating him. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to hand over the three captured snakes to the forest department.
Also read: