ETV Bharat / state

Bitten By Snake, Man Walks Into Bihar Hospital With 3 Cobras To Get Himself Treated

Rohtas: A ​​government hospital in Bihar’s Sasaram was thrown into chaos on Saturday when a snake catcher arrived with three cobras, after one of them bit him.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, when Gautam Kumar, an expert snake catcher from Rajpur, rushed to Sadar Hospital in the district headquarters after being bitten by one of the snakes he had rescued. He panicked and, in a hurry, took the three snakes he had caught to the hospital.

When he took the three snakes out of the sack at the Trauma Centre of the hospital, chaos erupted. The patients, doctors, and staff were terrified to see the three 8 to 10-foot-long cobras. People then started running around in fear.