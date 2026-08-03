ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Girl Dies Of Snakebite, Family Carries Her Body From One Hospital To Another For Autopsy In Odisha's Kalahandi

Madhuri's body being carried to Jayapatna Hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Bhawanipatna: The body of a 16-year-old girl, who died of snakebite in Odisha's Kalahandi district, had to be carried from one hospital to another by her family to get the autopsy done. And this went on for 36 hours. Sources said, Madhuri, the daughter of Kalia Majhi of Sindhipada panchayat under Thuamul Rampur police station in Kalahandi district, was bitten by a poisonous snake on Thursday night while she was sleeping with her six friends. On Friday morning, as her health deteriorated, the family took her to Kalampur Community Health Centre where doctors declared her brought dead. On being informed, personnel of Thuamul Rampur police reached the hospital and sent the body to Thuamul Rampur Hospital for autopsy. Madhuri's family carried her body to the hospital but the doctors there refused to perform the autopsy. The reason for their refusal is not known. One of Madhuri's family members said the doctors simply turned them away. Madhuri's body being put into an ambulance after autopsy at Jayapatna Hospital (ETV Bharat)