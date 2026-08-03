Tribal Girl Dies Of Snakebite, Family Carries Her Body From One Hospital To Another For Autopsy In Odisha's Kalahandi
The doctors at Thuamul Rampur Hospital refused to conduct autopsy on the girl's body for reasons unknown, reports Ajit Kumar Singh.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Bhawanipatna: The body of a 16-year-old girl, who died of snakebite in Odisha's Kalahandi district, had to be carried from one hospital to another by her family to get the autopsy done. And this went on for 36 hours.
Sources said, Madhuri, the daughter of Kalia Majhi of Sindhipada panchayat under Thuamul Rampur police station in Kalahandi district, was bitten by a poisonous snake on Thursday night while she was sleeping with her six friends. On Friday morning, as her health deteriorated, the family took her to Kalampur Community Health Centre where doctors declared her brought dead.
On being informed, personnel of Thuamul Rampur police reached the hospital and sent the body to Thuamul Rampur Hospital for autopsy. Madhuri's family carried her body to the hospital but the doctors there refused to perform the autopsy. The reason for their refusal is not known. One of Madhuri's family members said the doctors simply turned them away.
The family then looked for the next option which was Kalampur Hospital. But autopsies are not conducted at the hospital. Hence the body was then taken to Jayapatna Hospital where finally postmortem was conducted on it. All of this took 36 hours during which Madhuri's body was carried from one place to another. Kalia said, 'We had to travel for almost two days for the postmortem of our daughter's body".
Dr Subrajit Biswal of Jayapatna Hospital where the autopsy was finally conducted said, 'Since Kalampur did not have autopsy facilities, it was done here. So, even as the police sent the body to Thuamul Rampur, I cannot comment why did the doctors not conduct the postmortem there."
Meanwhile, Kalahandi Collector Sachin Pawar has instructed the district's health administration to probe the incident. Officials said a five-member team has been formed to investigate the incident and fix responsibility.
A human being is entitled to dignity after death. However, such gestures do not seem to matter in remote areas of Odisha whose residents are not so active on social media. It remains to be seen whether it was incompetence on the part of police or negligence or probably callousness by doctors of Thuamul Rampur hospital that a girl's body could not be cremated for over 36 hours after her death.
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