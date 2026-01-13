ETV Bharat / state

Snag Hits Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru Flight Ahead Of Departure; Airline Deplanes Passengers

Mumbai: Akasa Air deplaned passengers from a Bengaluru-bound flight at the Pune airport on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, according to a source.

The passengers were seated in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for nearly one-and-a-half hours before they were deplaned, one of the passengers who was on the flight told PTI. The flight was scheduled to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, and boarding had started around 8.10 am.