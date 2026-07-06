Smuggler From Uttar Pradesh Held With Cannabis Worth Over Rs 1.07 Crore In Chhattisgarh's Bastar
City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Jagdalpur, Sumit Kumar stated that this shipment of drugs was being smuggled from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh via Bastar.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:20 AM IST|
Updated : July 6, 2026 at 3:50 AM IST
Jagdalpur: The police in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar have recovered 214.3 kg of cannabis, which is worth more than ₹1.07 crore in the international market, and caught a smuggler from Uttar Pradesh. Acting on particular information received from an informant, a team of the Nagarnar police station laid an ambush near the Dhanpunji forest checkpost in the border area between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
The team caught a white coloured Mahindra Bolero pickup van coming from Odisha. Just after stopping the van, one of the people present inside escaped into the forest adjoining Odisha due to the presence of heavy rain and darkness. But the driver of the vehicle was nabbed immediately.
The arrested person has been identified as Vijay Pandey, 34, a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Jagdalpur, Sumit Kumar stated that this shipment of drugs was being smuggled from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh via Bastar. The back portion of the vehicle was thoroughly checked, and 105 bundles of cannabis were recovered from the vehicle packed in nine plastic sacks.
The total weight of contraband is 214.300 kilograms, which is priced in the international market at ₹1,07,15,000. Other than cannabis, the police also confiscated a pickup van worth ₹2.50 lakh, one mobile phone, and ₹700 in cash. FIR has been lodged under the concerned law, and a large-scale search operation is currently underway to trace the absconding accomplice.