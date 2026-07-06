ETV Bharat / state

Smuggler From Uttar Pradesh Held With Cannabis Worth Over Rs 1.07 Crore In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Jagdalpur: The police in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar have recovered 214.3 kg of cannabis, which is worth more than ₹1.07 crore in the international market, and caught a smuggler from Uttar Pradesh. Acting on particular information received from an informant, a team of the Nagarnar police station laid an ambush near the Dhanpunji forest checkpost in the border area between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The team caught a white coloured Mahindra Bolero pickup van coming from Odisha. Just after stopping the van, one of the people present inside escaped into the forest adjoining Odisha due to the presence of heavy rain and darkness. But the driver of the vehicle was nabbed immediately.